This is how much Queen are making from the Bohemian Rhapsody film every day
2 July 2021, 11:35 | Updated: 2 July 2021, 11:43
The 2018 biopic is still bringing in the cash for Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon.
Queen are raking in an incredible £100,000-plus a day from the Bohemian Rhapsody biopic.
The surviving members of the band - Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon and the estate of late frontman Freddie Mercury - have been earned £20.17 million between them since the film's release in 2018.
Bang Showbiz reports that according to Companies House, Queen Productions had a turnover of £42 million in 12 months dated to September 2020, with the musicians making £19,179,528 pre-tax.
Before the blockbuster's release, they reported £11.8 million before tax and a turnover of £21.9 million.
The 2018 biopic starred Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS. The film made £700 million worldwide at the box office and continues to be a huge hit on streaming services.
Upon its release, Brian May insisted the film is "not a Queen movie, it's a Freddie movie".
Speaking at the world premiere, he explained: "The whole deal was to do Freddie justice in a way that he would enjoy and would be worthy of him.
"It's all there, the humour is there, the talent is there, the heartbreak is there.
"There's a lot of tears and a lot of joy in this movie. So yes, it's always Freddie. Freddie, Freddie, Freddie. Because this is the one chance we got to make the film about Freddie."