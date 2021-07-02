This is how much Queen are making from the Bohemian Rhapsody film every day

2 July 2021, 11:35 | Updated: 2 July 2021, 11:43

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemia Rhapsody
Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemia Rhapsody. Picture: 20th Century Fox/Moviestore/Shutterstock

The 2018 biopic is still bringing in the cash for Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon.

Queen are raking in an incredible £100,000-plus a day from the Bohemian Rhapsody biopic.

The surviving members of the band - Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon and the estate of late frontman Freddie Mercury - have been earned £20.17 million between them since the film's release in 2018.

Bang Showbiz reports that according to Companies House, Queen Productions had a turnover of £42 million in 12 months dated to September 2020, with the musicians making £19,179,528 pre-tax.

Before the blockbuster's release, they reported £11.8 million before tax and a turnover of £21.9 million.

Rami Malek at a Bohemiam Rhapdosy press call in Madrid, September 2018
Rami Malek at a Bohemiam Rhapdosy press call in Madrid, September 2018. Picture: Javier Castillo/MARINA PRESS/Shutterstock

The 2018 biopic starred Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS. The film made £700 million worldwide at the box office and continues to be a huge hit on streaming services.

Upon its release, Brian May insisted the film is "not a Queen movie, it's a Freddie movie".

Speaking at the world premiere, he explained: "The whole deal was to do Freddie justice in a way that he would enjoy and would be worthy of him.

"It's all there, the humour is there, the talent is there, the heartbreak is there.

"There's a lot of tears and a lot of joy in this movie. So yes, it's always Freddie. Freddie, Freddie, Freddie. Because this is the one chance we got to make the film about Freddie."

Latest Videos

James Hall is the Who Are You? guest on The Chris Moyles Show

The Chris Moyles Show's Who Are You? guest was VERY close to home
The Burke Brothers have released a trailer

The Burke Brothers' personalised message trailer is the best thing ever
Some of New Order (and Tony Wilson) recording World In Motion with some of the 1990 England squad: Steve McMahon, Chris Waddle, Peter Beardsley, John Barnes and Des Walker

Why did New Order record World In Motion for the 1990 World Cup?

New Order

'Boring Boris' talks about England's chances on The Chris Moyles Show

Dom's exchange pal "Boring Boris" predicts Germany will beat England ahead of Euro 2020 game

Queen Songs

Queen Latest

See more Queen Latest

Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen perform on stage in London, 1974.

When exactly did Queen play their first ever gig?

Freddie Mercury at Live Aid and Rami Malek's recreation for the film Bohemian Rhapsody

The biggest factual inaccuracies in the Bohemian Rhapsody film
Queen in 1973: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon

Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Killer Queen?

Quizzes

Shortest Songs Ever: Tenacious D, Nirvana, The Smiths and The White Stripes

The best songs under 2 minutes

Features

Liam Gallagher, John Lennon, Freddie Mercury: guess the musical year!

QUIZ: Can you guess the musical years?

Quizzes