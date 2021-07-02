This is how much Queen are making from the Bohemian Rhapsody film every day

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in the film Bohemia Rhapsody. Picture: 20th Century Fox/Moviestore/Shutterstock

The 2018 biopic is still bringing in the cash for Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon.

Queen are raking in an incredible £100,000-plus a day from the Bohemian Rhapsody biopic.

The surviving members of the band - Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon and the estate of late frontman Freddie Mercury - have been earned £20.17 million between them since the film's release in 2018.

Bang Showbiz reports that according to Companies House, Queen Productions had a turnover of £42 million in 12 months dated to September 2020, with the musicians making £19,179,528 pre-tax.

Before the blockbuster's release, they reported £11.8 million before tax and a turnover of £21.9 million.

Rami Malek at a Bohemiam Rhapdosy press call in Madrid, September 2018. Picture: Javier Castillo/MARINA PRESS/Shutterstock

The 2018 biopic starred Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia resulting from AIDS. The film made £700 million worldwide at the box office and continues to be a huge hit on streaming services.

Upon its release, Brian May insisted the film is "not a Queen movie, it's a Freddie movie".

Speaking at the world premiere, he explained: "The whole deal was to do Freddie justice in a way that he would enjoy and would be worthy of him.

"It's all there, the humour is there, the talent is there, the heartbreak is there.

"There's a lot of tears and a lot of joy in this movie. So yes, it's always Freddie. Freddie, Freddie, Freddie. Because this is the one chance we got to make the film about Freddie."