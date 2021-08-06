Richard Ashcroft pulls out of Victorious Festival

Richard Ashcroft performing live at Sziget festival in August 2019. Picture: ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images

The former Verve frontman will no longer perform at the Portsmouth event after "extensive discussions" about COVID safety measures.

Richard Ashcroft will no longer perform at Victorious Festival later this month.

In a statement, the festival announced: "Following extensive discussions about the measures we have put in place to reduce risk for visitors, artists, and workers at this year’s festival, Richard Ashcroft will no longer perform at the event.

"We will announce a replacement shortly."

Ashcroft was due to perform at the festival on Saturday 28 August alongside The Streets.

Victorious is asking all ticket holders who are aged 18 and over to either give proof of full vaccination, proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test or proof of natural immunity.

However, while he has yet to comment publicly on the latest news, Ashcroft pulled out of this year's Tramlines Festival in Sheffield after organisers announced that they were one of the government's test events to gauge the spread of COVID-10 cases within large groups of people.

The musician wrote: "Apologies to my fans for any disappointment but the festival was informed over 10 days ago that I wouldn’t be playing once it had become part of a government testing programme.

"I had informed my agent months ago I wouldn’t be playing concerts with restrictions The status of the festival was one thing when I signed up for it, but sadly was forced to become something else."

Supergrass replaced Ashcroft at Tramlines. The Verve legend is set to perform a series of acoustic shows, featuring some of his classic songs.

