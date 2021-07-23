Queen's Brian May opens up about depression: 'There are still mornings where I don't want to get up'

23 July 2021, 17:10

Queen + Adam Lambert Rhapsody Tour - Sydney
Brian May has talked about his depression and recovering from his heart attack. Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty
The legendary Queen guitarist has talked about the work he's done to improve his mental health and recovering from his heart attack.

Brian May has opened up about his struggles with depression.

The Queen guitarist might be somewhat of a workaholic, but he revealed that there are still days he doesn't want to get out of bed.

"I’ve been to therapy," he told the Daily Telegraph. "I’ve done a lot of work on it. But there are still mornings when I wake up and think, ‘I don’t really want to get up. I don’t think I can solve the problems of today.’"

The We Are The Champions guitarist also admitted that he found lockdown "painful" because he lost his freedom.

It was horrible, crappy and quite wounding," he revealed.

“I didn’t lose my livelihood, but I lost my freedom, which I found painful. One moment you’re striding around the world on the crest of a wave, the next you’re locked up like a prisoner. And then I got sick.”

The 74-year-old musician suffered a heart attack in May 2020 and underwent cardiac surgery where he had three stents fitted.

However, the rocker - who is married to actress Anita Dobson - revealed he is still recovering from the incident and doesn't "understand" how it happened to him.

"I still don’t understand it," he mused. "I don’t tick any of the boxes. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. I keep fit, biking and swimming."

He added: "It’s been a long recovery time, and I’m still in it. There’s lots of complications with the medications, which really screw up your body. It’s been terrible.”

Though May is still recovering, the Bohemian Rhapsody rocker believes he's best when he keeps things moving.

He said: "And sometimes I think maybe this is just me – this is what drives and empowers me to do everything I do. So I’d better get on and try to make a good job of it.

"I don’t know if I always succeed, but at least I’m trying.”

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans

Tel: 116 123

samaritans.org

Mind

MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393

mind.org.uk

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)

Helpline: 0800 58 58 58

thecalmzone.net

British Heart Foundation

Helpline: 0300 330 3311

bhf.org.uk/

