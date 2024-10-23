Pixies offer advice to Oasis for reunion: "Just no physical violence"

Pixies and Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Travis Shinn, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

Joey Santiago and Dave Lovering gave the Gallagher brothers their advice for keeping cool during their reunion tour.

Pixies have shared their advice for Oasis who are embarking on reunion dates next year.

Liam and Noel Gallagher finally buried the hatchet after 15 years of being estranged, and confirmed an Oasis Live '25 World Tour.

The Where Is My Mind rockers have had their fair share drama since they formed in 1986 and their career has witnessed on-stage spats, hiatuses, departures and a shock split in 1993 which saw their frontman Black Francis announce the band were over without telling any of them.

The band eventually buried the hatchet in 2003 and played their first reunion dates in 2004, so it's fair to say they may have a little insight for the Oasis brothers when it comes to the subject of getting the band back together.

Quizzed by NME about what tips they'd give the Gallaghers, lead guitarist Joey Santiago said: "Just no physical violence. Insults are fine. Get sleep. If you’re going to get s***tfaced, do it after the show."

Asked if the Britpop rockers should record new albums, he warned: "No no no, that is the most stressful part. I don’t think they’re ready for that yet," before joking: "I think that the biggest tip I could give Oasis is when they’re playing the Rose Bowl [Stadium in Pasadena, California], they should ask this band called the Pixies to open up for them."

The Pixies may be warning Liam and Noel Gallagher against making new material, but they're certainly not following their own advice.

The rockers are on the cusp of releasing their ninth studio album The Night the Zombies Came on 25th October via BMG and they've already confirmed their plans to support it with UK & European tour dates.

The Gigantic fourpiece's string of dates kick off at Utrecht, Netherlands on 25th April and will include nine dates across the UK at the likes of London’s O2 Academy Brixton and Leeds O2 Academy, before concluding at O2 Apollo Manchester on 24th May.

Pixies' 2025 UK & European tour dates:

25th April - TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht

26th April - Lotto Arena, Antwerp

28th April - Oosterport, Groningen

29th April - 013, Tilburg

1st May - Tempodrom, Berlin

2nd May - Palladium, Cologne

3rd May - TonHalle, Munich

6th May - Arkea Arena, Bordeaux

7th May - Zenith, Nantes

9th May - Palacio de los Deportes de Granada, Granada

10th May - Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisbon

13th May - P&J Arena, Aberdeen

14th May - O2 Academy, Edinburgh

16th May - O2 Academy Brixton, London

17th May - O2 Academy Brixton, London

19th May - O2 Academy, Leeds

20th May - O2 Academy Birmingham

21st May - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

23rd May - O2 City Hall Newcastle

24th May - O2 Apollo, Manchester

So far from the forthcoming record, the band have released their double A-side You’re So Impatient/Que Sera, Sera as well as Oyster Beds, Chicken and Motoroller.

Watch the video for the latter below:

Pixies - Motoroller (Official Lyric Video)

The Night the Zombies Came follows the release of the band's seminal mini album Come On Pilgrim in 1987, plus Surfer Rosa (1988), Doolittle (1989), Bossanova (1990), Trompe Le Monde (1991), Indie Cindy (2014), Head Carrier (2016), Beneath the Eyrie (2019) and Doggerel (2022).

Pre-order the album on vinyl, CD or pre-save digitally here.

Pixies' The Night the Zombies Came album. Picture: Press

