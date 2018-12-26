The Shortest Songs In Rock History

Sometimes short is sweet: here are some of the best songs that clock in under 2 minutes.

The Vaccines – Norgaard (1.39) If you’re going to pen a short track, you should seek advice from The Vaccines. This band doesn't mess around.

Blur – Song 2 (2.02) One of the most notable things about Blur’s Song 2 (you know, apart from the “Woo Hoos”) is its speed. Reportedly written in just 10 minutes, Blur proved with this track that you could write your most famous record with almost no effort at all.

The Smiths – Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want (1.50) Morrissey and Marr managed to squeeze as many chords as is humanly possible - plus a wry lyric and a mandolin solo - into less than two minutes, just like the Beatles used to do.

Liam Lynch – United States Of Whatever (1.26) It may have been his only hit, but Liam Lynch made quite the impact with hit 2002 track United States Of Whatever. It's witty, fast, and unshakeably catchy.

The White Stripes – Fell In Love With A Girl (1.50) It's done and dusted quicker than putting together a Lego figure. Although Joss Stone dragged the song out considerably when she covered it, the original lasts well within the two minute barrier.

The Vines – Highly Evolved (1.35) "A lot can happen in 90 seconds" says the video. They were right: the Aussie band put themselves on the map in 2002 with this stormer.