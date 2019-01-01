The Best Songs Not Released As Singles
1 January 2019, 15:00 | Updated: 1 January 2019, 15:01
Sometimes genius is there lurking in the grooves of your favourite LP... Here’s a list of the best songs that never had a single release….
-
The Smiths - Cemetry Gates
One of the best songs to be included on the classic 1986 album The Queen Is Dead, this tragi-comic tale of Morrissey’s youthful pastime of hanging around cemeteries was never released as a single.
-
The Stone Roses - This Is The One
A huge track from the Roses’ debut album, and the walk-on music for Manchester United. Strictly an album track, however.
-
David Bowie - Oh! You Pretty Things
A highlight of Bowie’s career-defining 1971 album Hunky Dory, former Herman’s Hermits singer Peter Noone had already scored a hit with the song in the summer of 1971, so Bowie didn’t try and compete.
-
New Order - Your Silent Face
Always a live highlight, this elegant Kraftwerk-influenced ballad kicks off side two of the Manchester band’s second album, Power, Corruption And Lies.
-
Nirvana - About A Girl
This classic Kurt Cobain song was included on the band’s debut album Bleach in 1989, but became more famous following its inclusion in the MTV Unplugged special and album.
-
Led Zeppelin - Stairway To Heaven
Led Zep were so famous in the 1970s that they didn’t need to release singles, so their most fanous song was an album-only delight.
-
The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter
This massive tune from the Stones opened their brilliant Let It Bleed album, but never made it as a single in the UK in the 60s.
-
Pixies - Where Is My Mind
Made famous by its inclusion in the film Fight Club, this indie classic kicked off Side 2 of the Boston band’s 1988 album Surfer Rosa.
-
The Beatles - Here Comes The Sun
The Fabs issued a double A-side from the Abbey Road album - Come Together and Something - but George Harrison’s beautiful song was strictly for LP lovers.