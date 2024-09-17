Pixies announce UK & European tour dates for 2025 and share Motoroller single

Pixies will embark on dates next year. Picture: Travis Shinn

By Jenny Mensah

Black Francis and co have shared a new single and confirmed their plans to play dates on this side of the pond. Find out how you can be there.

Pixies have shared a new single and announced a tour for 2025.

The Gigantic fourpiece will head out on dates on this side of the pond this year, which will kick off at Utrecht, Netherlands on 25th April and includes nine dates across the likes of UK at London’s O2 Academy Brixton and Leeds O2 Academy, before concluding at O2 Apollo Manchester on 24th May.

Tickets for Pixies new dates go on general sale here on 20th September from 9am BST and pre-sales start from Wednesday 18th September.

See the band's full tour dates and find out more about how to buy tickets below:

EUROPEAN & UK 2025 TOUR



We’ll be returning to Europe & the UK in spring! Tickets are on-sale Friday 20th September: https://t.co/faZ7LNoi1E



Pre-order the album via our UK store to get access to a special pre-sale for the UK tour dates starting tomorrow: https://t.co/VMnnSMGD6W pic.twitter.com/GD5reesQYL — PIXIES (@PIXIES) September 17, 2024

With the new live dates comes Motoroller, the fourth track to be released from the band's forthcoming album, The Night the Zombies Came, which is set for release on 25th October via BMG.

Listen to Motoroller here:

Pixies - Motoroller (Official Lyric Video)

Speaking on the track, frontman Black Francis says: “This is one of those kinds of songs where there's little threads you can follow and they take you somewhere. But they're not required for the experience. You can just start fishing around in the lyrics, and maybe you won't find exactly what the story is, but you'll find a story related to the city of Berlin. So just have fun with the clues that are there.”

Motoroller follows previously released tracks their double A-side You’re So Impatient/Que Sera, Sera, Oyster Beds and Chicken.

Pixies' 2025 UK & European tour dates:

25th April - TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht

26th April - Lotto Arena, Antwerp

28th April - Oosterport, Groningen

29th April - 013, Tilburg

1st May - Tempodrom, Berlin

2nd May - Palladium, Cologne

3rd May - TonHalle, Munich

6th May - Arkea Arena, Bordeaux

7th May - Zenith, Nantes

9th May - Palacio de los Deportes de Granada, Granada

10th May - Sagres Campo Pequeno, Lisbon

13th May - P&J Arena, Aberdeen

14th May - O2 Academy, Edinburgh

16th May - O2 Academy Brixton, London

17th May - O2 Academy Brixton, London

19th May - O2 Academy, Leeds

20th May - O2 Academy Birmingham

21st May - Utilita Arena, Cardiff

23rd May - O2 City Hall Newcastle

24th May - O2 Apollo, Manchester

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for Pixies' new dates go on general sale here on 20th September from 9am BST.

Fans can pre-order the album via the band's UK store to get access to a special pre-sale for the UK tour dates starting tomorrow.

Visit pixiesmusic.com for the band's full tour dates and to buy available tickets.

Pixies' The Night the Zombies Came album. Picture: Press

Pixies' The Night the Zombies Came Tracklisting:

1 Primrose

2 You're So Impatient

3 Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)

4 Chicken

5 Hypnotised

6 Johnny Good Man

7 Motoroller

8 I Hear You Mary

9 Oyster Beds

10 Mercy Me

11 Ernest Evans

12 Kings of the Prairie

13 The Vegas Suite

Pixies sing Where Is My Mind? at British Summer Time

