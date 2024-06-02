Liam Gallagher kicks off Definitely Maybe dates and covers Noel at epic Sheffield gig: Full setlist

Liam Gallagher kicked off his long-awaited tour dates this week. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman had a few surprises up his sleeve at the first of his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates. Get the highlights here.

Liam Gallagher opened his Definitely Maybe tour with a date at Sheffield Utilita Arena on Saturday (1st July).

After much anticipation, the Manchester giant did not disappoint, treating Oasis fans old and new to a night of epic proportions to celebrate the Britpop band's seminal debut album.

After filling the arena with The Stone Roses' I Am The Resurrection, throwback clips of a young Gallagher hijacked the screens before the man himself finally took to the stage.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Liam opened his set the best way he knows how; with a stomping performance of the album's opener and favourite live show-starter: Rock 'N' Roll Star.

Liam Gallagher - Rock 'N' Roll Star - Sheffield Arena

The Burnage rocker went on to perform a 20-track-set of favourites from the album "mixed up" just as he promised, playing the likes of Columbia, Shakermaker, Up In the Sky and Disgsy's Dinner, the latter of which hadn't been performed by since 1995.

Flanked by original Oasis guitarist and the band's co-founder, Bonehead, Liam also treated fans to B-sides such as Cloudburst, I Will Believe, D'Yer Wanna Be A Space Man and (It's Good) To Be Free, which also hadn't had a live outing since the mid 90s.

His estranged brother and former bandmate may have been absent on the night, but Liam made sure to include him in his own way by performing the Noel-sung Oasis B-side and Royle Family theme tune Half The World Away, which he dedicated to his older sibling.

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away

If that wasn't enough of a nod to his older brother, Liam went one step further and performed the demo version of Lock All The Doors, which of course went on to become a Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' single.

LIAM GALLAGHER SINGING LOCK ALL THE DOORS!!! (oasis version)

Liam Gallagher treated fans to more album tracks, while returning to the stage for not one but two encores - the first of which consisted of Definitely Maybe's Supersonic, Slide Away and Live Forever.

After leading the Sheffield crowds in a mass singalong of his favourite Oasis track, Liam chose to take his fans back to where it all began, playing the song that ended Oasis' King Tut's set in 1993 and changed the course of his life forever; their cover of The Beatles' I am The Walrus.

Liam Gallagher performing I AM THE WALRUS with a hat



See Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary setlist at Sheffield on 1st June 2024:

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Columbia

Shakermaker (First time played by an Oasis member since 2001)

Up in the Sky (First time by an Oasis member since 1995)

Digsy's Dinner (First time sung by Liam since 1995)

Bring It On Down (First time live since 2018)

Cloudburst(First time by an Oasis member since 1994)

I Will Believe (First time by an Oasis member since 1994)

Half the World Away (First time ever sung by Liam, Dedicated to Noel Gallagher)

D'Yer Wanna Be a Spaceman?

(Oasis song) (First time live since 2018)

Fade Away

Lock All the Doors (Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds cover) (Demo version; first time sung live by Liam)

(It's Good) To Be Free

Whatever

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Married With Children

Encore:

Supersonic

Slide Away

Live Forever

Encore 2:

I Am the Walrus (First time performed by Liam solo)

Liam Gallagher continues his Definitely Maybe dates this Monday 3rd June at Cardiff Utilita Arena. See the remainder of his shows below.

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.