Liam Gallagher says he'll play Definitely Maybe album "mixed up" on 30th anniversary dates

22 May 2024, 17:16 | Updated: 22 May 2024, 17:22
The former Oasis frontman is set to celebrate three decades since the release of the Manchester band's debut album.
Liam Gallagher has said he won't play Definitely Maybe in its original order on his upcoming live dates.
The former Oasis frontman will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the debut album from next month, previously confirming his plans to play the album "in full" as well as B-sides from the era.
However, asked by a fan if he plans to play the seminal 1994 release as it was intended, the Supersonic singer replied: "mixed up," adding that he "can’t be singing live forever 4songs into the set".
Mixed up can’t be singing live forever 4songs into the set— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2024
The Manchester legend also maintained that he wouldn't be playing any of his solo material on the live dates.
When asked by another fan whether they could expect any of his own tunes on the tour, he replied: "Not a drop".
Not a drop— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2024
Liam Gallagher revealed which song he's most looking forward to playing on the mammoth dates, which kick off at the Sheffield Utilita Arena on 1st June, citing Supersonic B-Side I Will Believe as his top choice.
I will believe— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024
Fans can also hopefully expect to hear the likes of Whatever, Listen Up, Up In The Sky, Fade Away, Up In The Sky, D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman?, their Beatles cover, I Am The Walrus and more.
Elsewhere, Liam will be joined by The View and Cast on selected dates, while his son Gene's new band VILLANELLE is confirmed to open the run of shows.
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.
Liam Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour dates