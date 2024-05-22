Liam Gallagher says he'll play Definitely Maybe album "mixed up" on 30th anniversary dates

22 May 2024, 17:16 | Updated: 22 May 2024, 17:22

Liam Gallagher has revealed what he has in store for his Definitely Maybe dates
Liam Gallagher has revealed what he has in store for his Definitely Maybe dates. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage, Press

The former Oasis frontman is set to celebrate three decades since the release of the Manchester band's debut album.

Liam Gallagher has said he won't play Definitely Maybe in its original order on his upcoming live dates.

The former Oasis frontman will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the debut album from next month, previously confirming his plans to play the album "in full" as well as B-sides from the era.

However, asked by a fan if he plans to play the seminal 1994 release as it was intended, the Supersonic singer replied: "mixed up," adding that he "can’t be singing live forever 4songs into the set".

The Manchester legend also maintained that he wouldn't be playing any of his solo material on the live dates.

When asked by another fan whether they could expect any of his own tunes on the tour, he replied: "Not a drop".

Liam Gallagher revealed which song he's most looking forward to playing on the mammoth dates, which kick off at the Sheffield Utilita Arena on 1st June, citing Supersonic B-Side I Will Believe as his top choice.

Fans can also hopefully expect to hear the likes of Whatever, Listen Up, Up In The Sky, Fade Away, Up In The Sky, D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman?, their Beatles cover, I Am The Walrus and more.

Elsewhere, Liam will be joined by The View and Cast on selected dates, while his son Gene's new band VILLANELLE is confirmed to open the run of shows.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

  • Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support
  • Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support
  • Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
  • Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
  • Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
  • Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
  • Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
  • Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
  • Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
  • Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
  • Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival
  • Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -
  • Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support
  • Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024
  • Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.

Liam Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour dates

