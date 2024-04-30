Liam Gallagher reveals what song he's most excited to sing on Definitely Maybe tour

Liam Gallagher performs at the Etihad Stadium in 2022. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman is set to celebrate 30 years of the band's debut album and shared which track he's looking forward to performing the most.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has revealed which song he's most excited about performing on his upcoming Definitely Maybe tour.

The former frontman of the iconic Britpop band is set to celebrate 30 years since the release of their debut album with a huge string of dates this summer.

Gallagher has teased that he'll play the seminal album in full alongside B-Sides from the era and quizzed by a fan on X which song he's most looking forward to playing on the tour, he replied: "I will believe".

I will believe — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024

Oasis - I Will Believe

A live version of I Will Believe featured on the B-side to debut Oasis single Supersonic, alongside Take Me Away and the demo of Columbia.

The Manchester rocker has also teased further details about the dates, which kick off in Sheffield's Utilita Arena on 1st June.

Asked if some of the band's older songs will be on the setlist, he responded: "Defo lock all the doors".

Defo lock all the doors — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024

Quizzed by another if there will be any "surprises" on the dates, he responded that there would be 100s"

100s — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024

Fans can also expect to see Liam's youngest son Gene opening the dates with his band VILLANNELLE.

Oasis co-founder and guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has of course been confirmed to join Liam Gallagher on stage, but the jury is out as to whether we'll be seeing any other original Oasis members take the stage.

Original Oasis bassist Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan was spotted out and about of his home in north London and when asked if he might join the dates, Gallagher simply replied: "He knows where I am".

He knows where I am — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 20, 2024

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.