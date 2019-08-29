The best lyrics from Definitely Maybe by Oasis
29 August 2019, 13:25 | Updated: 29 August 2019, 17:24
Written by Noel Gallagher, sung by Liam Gallagher, here are the finest words of wisdom to appear on the debut album from Oasis.
On the 29 August 1994… five lads from Burnage in Manchester released their iconic debut album. It triggered a cultural revolution and changed the musical landscape forever. Here are the best couplets from that landmark record.
“I live my life in the city / There's no easy way out”
“I'd like to be somebody else and not know where I've been”
“Maybe you're the same as me / We see things they'll never see / You and I are gonna live forever”
“Tell me how high Do you think you'll go / Before you start falling.”
"There we were. Now here we are."
"You can have it all but how much do you want it?"
"I'll be scraping your life from the soul of my shoe tonight."
“Is it worth the aggravation / To find yourself a job when there's nothing worth working for?”
“These could be the best days of our lives / But I don't think we've been living very wise.”
“Now that you're mine / We'll find a way / Of chasing the sun / Let me be the one that shines with you”
“I hate the books you read and all your friends / Your music's shite it keeps me up all night”