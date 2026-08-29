Definitely Maybe: the 11 best lyrics on Oasis' debut album
29 August 2026, 15:33
Written by Noel Gallagher, sung by Liam Gallagher, here are the finest words of wisdom to appear on the debut album from Oasis, 32 years since its release.
On the 29th August 1994… five lads from Burnage in Manchester released their iconic debut album. It triggered a cultural revolution and changed the musical landscape forever.
Here are the best couplets from that landmark record.
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“I live my life in the city / There's no easy way out”
Oasis - Rock N' Roll Star
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“I'd like to be somebody else and not know where I've been”
Oasis - Shakermaker
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“Maybe you're the same as me / We see things they'll never see / You and I are gonna live forever”
Oasis - Live Forever
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“Tell me how high Do you think you'll go / Before you start falling.”
Oasis - Up In The Sky (Official Lyric Video)
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"There we were. Now here we are."
Oasis - Columbia (Official Lyric Video)
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"You can have it all but how much do you want it?"
Oasis - Supersonic
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"I'll be scraping your life from the soul of my shoe tonight."
Oasis - Bring It On Down (Official Lyric Video)
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“Is it worth the aggravation / To find yourself a job when there's nothing worth working for?”
Cigarettes & Alcohol
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“These could be the best days of our lives / But I don't think we've been living very wise.”
Oasis - Digsy's Dinner (Official Lyric Video)
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“Now that you're mine / We'll find a way / Of chasing the sun / Let me be the one that shines with you”
Oasis - Slide Away (Official Lyric Video)
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“I hate the books you read and all your friends / Your music's shite it keeps me up all night”
Oasis - Married With Children (Official Lyric Video)