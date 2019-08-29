The best lyrics from Definitely Maybe by Oasis

Liam Gallagher from Oasis pictured in 1994. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

Written by Noel Gallagher, sung by Liam Gallagher, here are the finest words of wisdom to appear on the debut album from Oasis.

On the 29 August 1994… five lads from Burnage in Manchester released their iconic debut album. It triggered a cultural revolution and changed the musical landscape forever. Here are the best couplets from that landmark record.