Definitely Maybe: the 11 best lyrics on Oasis' debut album

Oasis in Manchester, November 1993: Bonehead, Tony McCarroll, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul McGuigan. Picture: James Fry/Getty Images

Written by Noel Gallagher, sung by Liam Gallagher, here are the finest words of wisdom to appear on the debut album from Oasis, 32 years since its release.

By Radio X

On the 29th August 1994… five lads from Burnage in Manchester released their iconic debut album. It triggered a cultural revolution and changed the musical landscape forever.

Here are the best couplets from that landmark record.