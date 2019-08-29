The best lyrics from Definitely Maybe by Oasis

29 August 2019, 13:25 | Updated: 29 August 2019, 17:24

Liam Gallagher from Oasis pictured in 1994
Liam Gallagher from Oasis pictured in 1994. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

Written by Noel Gallagher, sung by Liam Gallagher, here are the finest words of wisdom to appear on the debut album from Oasis.

On the 29 August 1994… five lads from Burnage in Manchester released their iconic debut album. It triggered a cultural revolution and changed the musical landscape forever. Here are the best couplets from that landmark record.

  1. “I live my life in the city / There's no easy way out”

  2. “I'd like to be somebody else and not know where I've been”

  3. “Maybe you're the same as me / We see things they'll never see / You and I are gonna live forever”

  4. “Tell me how high Do you think you'll go / Before you start falling.”

  5. "There we were. Now here we are."

  6. "You can have it all but how much do you want it?"

  7. "I'll be scraping your life from the soul of my shoe tonight."

  8. “Is it worth the aggravation / To find yourself a job when there's nothing worth working for?”

  9. “These could be the best days of our lives / But I don't think we've been living very wise.”

  10. “Now that you're mine / We'll find a way / Of chasing the sun / Let me be the one that shines with you”

  11. “I hate the books you read and all your friends / Your music's shite it keeps me up all night”

Oasis Songs

Married With Children artwork
Married With Children
Oasis

Oasis Latest

See more Oasis Latest

Liam Gallagher performing with Oasis in November 1994

Why Live Forever is Liam Gallagher’s favourite Oasis song

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher in the official video for Cigarettes & Alcohol

Noel Gallagher didn't want Oasis to release Cigarettes & Alcohol as a single
Oasis - Definitely Maybe silver vinyl edition

Win limited edition Oasis Definitely Maybe vinyl

Win

Oasis 1994: Tony McCarroll, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan

QUIZ: Guess the Oasis Song title from the emojis

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher in 2019

Liam Gallagher pitches “Oasis: The Musical” on Twitter