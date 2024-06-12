Liam Gallagher dedicates Cigarettes & Alcohol to Dave Grohl on last night at The O2, London

Liam Gallagher and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty. Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman paid tribute to the Foo Fighters rocker on the last of his four Definitely Maybe dates in London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has namechecked Dave Grohl on his fourth and final night at The O2, London.

The former Oasis rocker was playing the last of his dates at The O2, London for his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour when he decided to dedicate the band's Cigarettes & Alcohol single to the Foo Fighters frontman.

Just before he launched into the 1994 anthem, Liam told the crowd: "Right then you f***ing lunatics. This one's for the one and only Dave Grohl."

Watch the moment below in a video shared on X by @liamgfansclub and credited to Jennings Musical Industries.

Liam Gallagher dedicated 'Cigs and Alc' to Dave Grohl in his fourth and final gig at The O2 Arena in London



📹 @JMIAMPLIFIERS pic.twitter.com/VUxkCNJsAb — Liam Gallagher Fans Club (@liamgfansclub) June 12, 2024

Those hoping the Foos rocker heard his dedication would be happy to see the message got to Grohl loud and clear... because he just so happened to be backstage watching the gig himself!

Backstage last night @ the o2 @johnpowerla @liamgallagher & Dave.



pic from John's instagram pic.twitter.com/qhM8biTlEp — Foo Fighters Archive (@FooArchive) June 12, 2024

The Foo Fighters frontman and the Manchester rocker have quite the history, with Grohl being part of the team that wrote Liam Gallagher's solo single, Everything's Electric.

Back in 2022, Grohl praised the Britpop legend by calling him one of the "last remaining rock stars".

“It’s like putting a f***ing quarter in a juke box and just turning it up with that guy, he gushed to NME. "It’s f******great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a f****** rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars."

The same year saw Liam return the favour, telling his fans on X: "Dave Grohl is the most inspiring musician person on the PLANET tday".

Dave Grohl is the most inspiring musician person on the PLANET tday — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 6, 2022

Liam was also much-loved by the late Foos' drummer Taylor Hawkins and was among the artists to play the UK leg of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at London's Wembley Stadium, opening the show with a duo of Oasis anthems, Rock 'N' Roll Star and Live Forever.

Grohl isn't the only one to get a name drop doing the Definitely Maybe shows, with Liam's brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel being a prominent feature so far.

Liam has been dedicating the Noel-sung B-side Half The World Away to his brother during ever set so far and in Cardiff took it one step further, telling the crowd: "I'm gonna dedicate this next tune to my little brother, who's still playing hard to get, but that's all right."

"But word on the street was he was spotted in a really posh chocolate shop," he added. "One of those Thorntons... buying some chocolates, so you never know. D'you know what I mean?"

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away at Sheffield Arena

Liam will now head to Manchester for his first set of homecoming shows at the newly opened Co-op Live on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to kick off their UK dates in the city with two sold-out nights at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday 13th and Saturday 15th June.

See the remainder of Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates below:

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.

Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe intro in Cardiff Arena

READ MORE: Jake Bugg "loved every minute" opening for Liam Gallagher & John Squire's joint tour dates