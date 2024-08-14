Listen to rare version of Oasis - Sad Song, sung by Liam Gallagher

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Kevin Cummins

By Jenny Mensah

The song is the next cut to be taken from the forthcoming Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary reissue, featuring previously unheard Monnow Valley versions and outtakes from Sawmills Studios.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis have unveiled a previously unheard alternative version of Sad Song, sung by Liam Gallagher.

The original song is sung by his brother Noel and features as a bonus track on the vinyl of the Britpop band's 1994 debut studio album Definitely Maybe. To celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, the band have unearthed a special version of the track with the frontman on vocals.

Listen to Liam Gallagher and watch the new lyric video for Sad Song below:

Oasis - Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov '92) [Official Lyric Video]

Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov ’92) is the latest take from the band's 30th anniversary reissue, which is released on 30th August via Big Brother Recordings."

It follows a previously unheard version of the Manchester band's much-loved Columbia track, which is an outtake from their sessions at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall.

A press release explains: "Mixed for the first time by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho, Columbia (Sawmills Outtake) weighs in at an epic 7 minutes 18 seconds, dwarfing the 6 minutes of the album original."

Oasis - Columbia (Sawmills Outtake) [Official Lyric Video]

It continues: "Based around an effectively simple chord structure, the hypnotic rhythms of ‘Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)’ spiral into delayed drums and droning feedback, with Noel Gallagher’s harmonies buried deeper within the mix than on Owen Morris’ final album version, where they were subsequently lifted to become one of the most beloved Oasis choruses."

Also previewed from the upcoming re-issue is Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version), which you can listen to below:

Oasis - Up In the Sky (Monnow Valley Version) [Newly Mixed By Noel Gallagher] (Official Lyric Video)

Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher with Definitely Maybe 30th edition artwork. Picture: Paul Slattery/Press

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) also features brand new artwork by the original art designer Brian Cannon for Microdot and original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, plus new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee and journalist Hamish MacBain.

The special re-release is available to pre-order now on Limited-Edition Deluxe 4LP and Deluxe 2CD formats plus exclusive coloured vinyl formats, cassette and digitally with all formats including the 2014 remastered version of the album.

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

Volume 1

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov’ 92)

Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe intro in Cardiff Arena

Liam Gallagher has been celebrating three decades of the album this summer with his epic Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour.

The Rock 'N' Roll Star treated fans in the UK & Ireland to celebration of the album, which included four homecoming dates at The Co-op Live Arena in Manchester and four dates at The O2, London, which saw a very famous fan in Dave Grohl join them for his final night in the capital.

Liam Gallagher completes his Definitely Maybe celebration this year with a headline show at Reading & Leeds Festival, which takes place from 21st - 25th August, Bank Holiday Weekend.

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.

