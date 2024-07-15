Oasis release previously unheard Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher with Definitely Maybe 30th edition artwork. Picture: Paul Slattery/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The track is taken from the upcoming Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary Deluxe edition.

Oasis have today released a previously unheard version of Up In The Sky from their Monnow Valley recording sessions.

The version is newly mixed by Noel Gallagher and is taken from the new limited edition of their Definitely Maybe album formats, which is set for release on 30th August to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark debut album.

Watch the new lyric video for Up In The Sky here:

Oasis - Up In the Sky (Monnow Valley Version) [Newly Mixed By Noel Gallagher] (Official Lyric Video)

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), which will be released via Big Brother Recordings, features tracks from the abandoned original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, along with outtakes from the definitive album recording session at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall.

The 30th Anniversary Deluxe Editions of Definitely Maybe feature brand new artwork by the original art designer Brian Cannon for Microdot and original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, plus new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee.

The album also includes an unreleased demo version of Sad Song. Originally released as a bonus track on the LP, this very special alternative version features Liam Gallagher’s vocal.

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is available to pre-order now on Limited-Edition Deluxe 4LP and Deluxe 2CD formats plus exclusive coloured vinyl formats, cassette and digitally with all formats including the 2014 remastered version of the album.

Oasis' Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) artwork. Picture: Press

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Tracklisting:

Volume 1

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov’ 92)