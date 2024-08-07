Noel Gallagher addresses Oasis reunion question at Y Not Festival 2024

Noel Gallagher at Y Not Festival. Picture: Jake Haseldine

The former Oasis rocker was quizzed on the hot topic during his headline performance at the festival.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher has given an update on the possibility Oasis reunion during his headline set at Y Not 2024.

The former Manchester rocker played a closing set at the Derbyshire Festival on Sunday (4th August), treating the crowds to a career-spanning set of solo hits and favourites from the Britpop band.

During his set he was quizzed whether the legendary '90s band would be reuniting and said: "When are we going to see you? In 2025 or 2026? The answer is neither.”

After the crowd booed the Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "I’ll take the fact that you’re booing as a f*cking compliment!"

Watch the moment it occurred at the festival below:

Noel isn't the only Gallagher who's been talking about a reunion this week, with his nephew Gene revealing that he thinks his dad Liam does want to see it happen.

Asked if the thought Oasis could reform, he told the The Times magazine: "It’s nothing to do with me…I mean, will they? I don’t know."

Quizzed on whether he'd just been sworn to silence, he added: “No. I get the feeling my dad wants it, too. Let’s hope it happens. It’s easier to speak about after a couple of pints".

Gene also confirmed that he "would love" the estranged Gallagher brothers to make it happen and that he'd even joked with Noel's daughter Anaïs about staging an intervention for their dads, but he added that their parents were "too smart for that”.

He added: "She knows what her dad’s like and I know what my dad’s like. Hey, we’re a big happy family everyone.

"It’s nothing to do with us."

Other highlights from Y Not Festival2024 included epic sets from headliners Kaiser Chiefs, Snow Patrol and Jamie T, who topped the bill on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday night respectively.

Jamie T headlines the Saturday night of Y Not Festival 2024. Picture: Bethan Miller

Stellar performances also took place across the weekend from The Kooks, Declan McKenna, The Vaccines, Jake Bugg, Frank Turner, Katy B, Scouting for Girls, Pale Waves, The View, ADMT, The Snuts, Bleach Lab and SOFY.

Meanwhile, Super Early Bird Tickets for Y Not Festival 2025 start at £99.50 and go on sale this Friday 9th August at 12pm.

Fans can sign up here for access.