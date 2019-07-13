VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi leads Don't Look Back in Anger singalong at festival campsite

The Scottish singer-songwriter was captured singing the famous Noel Gallagher-penned Oasis song while at Barn On The Farm festival.

Fan-shot footage has emerged of Lewis Capaldi leading a singalong of Don't Look Back In Anger.

The Someone You Loved singer attended Barn on the Farm festival earlier this month, where he performed alongside the likes of Jade Bird, Maggie Rogers, Maverick Sabre and more.

Not content to play headline set at the Gloucester festival, he also treated fans to a litter impromptu singalong while walking through the campsite.

Watch our clip of the moment, which was taken by festival-goer James Paterson.

Lewis Capaldi leads festival goers in Don't Look Back In Anger singalong at Barn on the Farm. Picture: Twitter/James Paterson

Recalling the unforgettable experience, Patterson - who is a singer-songwriter from London - told Radio X: "We were sat around our tents near the main walkway of Barn On The Farm playing my little travel guitar. Then one of our friends jumped up as they saw Lewiswalking by. We had a nice chat with him and I asked him if he would sign my guitar and play us a song? So he did!

"Everyone gathered round and it drew a BIG crowd!"

Capaldi's rendition of the 1995 Oasis track was a particularly fitting considering his ongoing battle with Noel Gallagher.

It all started when the Ballad of the Mighty I singer slated Capaldi in a Radio X interview with Matt Morgan and Gordon Smart.

After Capaldi shared a hilarious series of Instagram Stories which saw him react to the namecheck, Gallagher hit back by calling him a "daftie" and sharing his own video of his son mocking the Scot's number one hit.

Some may have called that 2:1 to Noel until the Tough singer introduced his set on the Other Stage at Glastonbury with the clip of Noel's comments.

If that wasn't brave enough, much to the crowd's delight, he appeared wearing a parka and bucket hat, which he whipped off to reveal he was dressed in a t-shirt with Noel's face inside a heart.

Capaldi's stunt at Glastonbury seems to have settled the beef between the pair last month until Noel took part in an interview for Variety where he referred to the Scottish singer as Chewbacca and said he "should enjoy is 15 minutes of fame".

Gallagher also addressed the fact his daughter Anaïs seemed to praise Capaldi and say she wants to be like him when she grows up.

"When she grows up? Well, she better be better looking than that cunt," he quipped. "Let’s hope she doesn’t have his looks. Or his girth. I’m not going to allow that. She’s gonna have a bad day soon if she wants to be Lewis Capaldi when she grows up."

Ever the joker, Lewis responded by changing his profile image on Twitter to one of his face merged with Chewbacca and to top it all off he changed his name to Chewis Capaldi.

