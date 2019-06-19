Liam Gallagher weighs in on brother Noel's "daftie" drama with Lewis Capaldi

The former Oasis frontman was asked if he liked the Scottish singer-songwriter after his brother Noel slammed his music and called him a "daftie".

Liam Gallagher has waded in on the row between Lewis Capaldi and his estranged brother Noel.

The Scottish singer-songwriter hit the headlines this week for his hilarious reaction video to being "slagged off" by Noe Gallagher in a Radio X interview.

However, after the Ballad of The Mighty I singer hit back calling him a "daftie," a fan took to Twitter to ask what the former Oasis frontman thinks of the star.

Always ready to wind up his former bandmate and brother Noel, when asked by a fan if he likes Lewis Capaldi, Liam simply replied: "I do now".

I do now — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 18, 2019

Liam's remarks come after a result of an exchange of words (and videos) between Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher.

It all started when Noel took park in a in a recent Radio X interview backstage ahead of his Heaton Park gig on Friday 7 June.

When asked what he thought of new music, the Holy Mountain singer said it was "fucking wank" and called out the Scottish singer specifically, asking: "Who the fuck's that idiot?"

Over the weekend, Lewis reacted hilariously to the namecheck, posting a series of videos which saw him overjoyed at being mentioned by the Oasis rocker.

He also took the time to which Noel a Happy Father's Day and even share a link to his new Black Star Dancing EP.

Watch them here:

Not one to be outdone, Noel Gallagher reacted to the Someone You Loved singer's response, calling him a "daftie" and suggesting he inject some "joy" into his songs.

He included a video of his own, which showed his eldest son Donovan, 11, singing along to Capaldi's No.1 track mockingly.

Watch it here:

