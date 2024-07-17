The Killers' Brandon Flowers recreates iconic Oasis album artwork

The Killers' have paid homage to (What's the Story) Morning Glory? while in London. Picture: Chris Phelps/Paul Slattery

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers has been snapped posing in the iconic location of the Britpop band's (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brandon Flowers has recreated one of the most iconic Oasis covers of all time.

The Killers have shared an image of their frontman on Instagram posing on the site of the Britpop band's 1995 (What's the Story) Morning Glory? album, with the caption "IYKYK" (If you know you know).

The famous album artwork was shot on Berwick Street, which is located in the heart of London's bustling Soho area and was chosen because it was a popular location for record stores.

However, the iconic street has changed quite a bit since the original artwork was created in the mid 90s.

See a gif of the Soho street then and now below:

via GIPHY

The original cover art, which cost £25,000 to make, sees London DJ Sean Rowley walking towards the camera with sleeve designer Brian Cannon with his back to the camera. On the extreme left of the cover photo, you can see the old Select-A-Disc record shop, which later became Sister Ray. The shop moved to smaller premises on the other side of the street a few years later, where it remains to this day.

With any luck, fans will be getting another chance to celebrate the seminal album, with Liam Gallagher teasing he could be set to give WTSMG the same treatment as his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour.

When one fan asked him if he'd consider the same next year, he said: "F*** all else to do".

Fuck all else to do — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 9, 2024

Flowers definitely has a soft spot for the UK and previously opened up about The Killers choosing to stream England's EURO semi-final victory against Netherlands.

The Las Vegas rockers played an historic six nights at The O2, London this month and when the nation's football team took part in the EURO semi-final on Wednesday 10th July, they managed to capture the moment Oli Watkins scored the winning goal in stoppage time, putting England through the finals.

The Killers at The O2, London on their 2024 Rebel Diamonds tour. Picture: Chris Phelps

Asked about the moment by NME at MadCool Festival, Flowers explained: "I have a son who's 13 now and he's obsessed with what we call soccer and what you call football and so I've gotten introduced to this new world and so we were watching all the matches, so I was aware of what was going on."

"And that led into this very important match between England and Holland," the When You Were Young singer went on. "And it happened to be on while we were playing the gig and we just wanted to do something special for the fans and it ended up being something that timed out really well."

He added: "You can't really make anything happen like that. It was a lot of luck."

When the interviewer remarked that they had come prepared for the moment, the indie rocker added: "I don't wanna go too far, but we had scenarios planned.... If they won, if they lost, if it went another extra 30 minutes... If it came to penalties.

"We had everything covered and it just happened when it happened."

Remind yourself of the iconic moment below:

The Killers were also presented with an award last week to mark their history-making six nights at The O2, London.

The nights saw the band sell over 105,000 tickets for The O2-marking the highest number of any music act at the venue in 2024.

To commemorate the landmark moment, the band were awarded by a plaque made of sustainable material Jesmonite, which also features imagery of The Killers’ shows at the venue and incorporates a piece of The O2’s own tent fabric.

The Killers (with Matt Woolliscroft at SJM Concerts and Emma Bownes at AEG Europe) have been awarded for their six night residency at The O2, London. Picture: Chris Phelps

The Killers will now play a date at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan this month, before heading back to North America to continue their Rebel Diamonds tour dates on home soil.

Their incredible run will include 10 homecoming dates and a Las Vegas residence at the Colosseum at Caesers Palace where they plan to specifically celebrate 20 years of their Hot Fuss album.