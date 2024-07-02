Liam Gallagher "blown away by love and energy" shown on Definitely Maybe tour dates

Liam Gallagher on his 2024 Definitely Maybe dates. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to thank his fans for the support they've shown him on the 30th anniversary dates.

Liam Gallagher has thanked his fans for their support on his Definitely Maybe dates.

The former Oasis frotnman has been treating fans to epic shows to celebrate three decades since the release of the Britpop band's debut album by performing all the tracks from the record as well as b-sides from the era.

After his fourth and final date at Manchester Co-op Live live last week (28th June), the Supersonic singer took to Twitter to tell his followers: "Blown away by the love and energy that was shown to us on the DM tour thanks to everyone who came and ripped it up".

The Manchester rocker also gave an honourable mention to his son Gene's band VILLANELLE for "stepping up to the big boy stage" as well as his support artists Cast and The View who joined him as special guests.

Blown away by the love and energy that was shown to us on the DM tour thanks to everyone who came and ripped it up respek to VILLANELLE for stepping up to the big boy stage thanks to CAST n THE VIEW stay young MANCHESTER SO MUCH TO ANSWER FOR LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2024

The Wonderwall singer then suggested he was feeling emotional, adding jokingly that he was off "to blow (his) nose".

Ps I’m of to blow my nose — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2024

Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe dates sure have been eventful, seeing him sing both the Noel-penned and sung Half The World Away B-Side for the first time ever as well as the Oasis demo version of Lock All The Doors, which of course went on to become a Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' single.

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away

After epic shows in Sheffield, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin, Liam will now have a short break, before heading for festival and big outdoor dates at TRNSMT at Glasgow on Friday 12th July, Thormond Park in Limerick on Sunday 14th July and VITAL Festival at Belfast's Boucher Road Playing Fields on 16th July- with Kasabian as support.

Then, the Manchester rocker will take on a duo of headline dates at Reading and Leeds Festival's Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park respectively.

Where is Liam Gallagher headed next?

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.

Liam Gallagher - Rock 'N' Roll Star - Sheffield Arena

