15 photos of the stars backstage at Glastonbury

26 June 2021, 11:00

Backstage - it's where the stars gather to relax, chat, chill and hang out. Radio X has the pick of candid shots from behind the scenes at Glastonbury

  1. Liam Gallagher in 1995

    It doesn't matter if your band is headlining the Pyramid Stage, you still have to navigate those guy ropes. Liam Gallagher at Glastonbury 1995
    It doesn't matter if your band is headlining the Pyramid Stage, you still have to navigate those guy ropes. Liam Gallagher at Glastonbury 1995. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

  2. Damon Albarn in 2009

    The Blur man was spotted enjoying a sit down and a pint before he headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2009
    The Blur man was spotted enjoying a sit down and a pint before he headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2009. Picture: Tabatha Fireman/Redfern/Getty Images

  3. David Bowie in 2000

    David Bowie wearing a coat designed by Alexander McQueen, before his career-spanning set in 2000
    David Bowie wearing a coat designed by Alexander McQueen, before his career-spanning set in 2000. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

  4. Noel Gallagher in 2017

    Noel meets his fans backstage in 2017
    Noel meets his fans backstage in 2017. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

  5. Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys in 2007

    Alex Turner adjusts his collar before hitting the Pyramid Stage for a headline set in 2007
    Alex Turner adjusts his collar before hitting the Pyramid Stage for a headline set in 2007. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images

  6. R.E.M. and a tiny child, 2003

    Michael Stipe takes on a small child in a light saber battle while Mike Mills and Peter Buck look on
    Michael Stipe takes on a small child in a light saber battle while Mike Mills and Peter Buck look on. Picture: James Looker/Photoshot/Getty Images

  7. Foals in 2013

    Yannis Phillipakis and Jimmy Smith enjoy one of the sheds of Worthy Farm
    Yannis Phillipakis and Jimmy Smith enjoy one of the sheds of Worthy Farm. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

  8. Royal Blood in 2017

    Ben Thatcher prepares to take off, while Mike Kerr looks on
    Ben Thatcher prepares to take off, while Mike Kerr looks on. Picture: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

  9. Dizzee Rascal and Franz Ferdinand in 2008

    The Boy In Da Corner chats with Alex Kapranos and co in 2008
    The Boy In Da Corner chats with Alex Kapranos and co in 2008. Picture: Naki/Redferns/Getty Images

  10. Florence Welch in 2013

    Florence practices her on stage banter with a fan in 2013
    Florence practices her on stage banter with a fan in 2013. Picture: Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images

  11. Haim in 2014

    Este, Alana and Danielle pictured as the sun goes down in 2014
    Este, Alana and Danielle pictured as the sun goes down in 2014. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/GC Images/Getty Images

  12. Gwen Stefani And Gavin Rossdale in 2002

    The No Doubt singer with her then-partner from Bush
    The No Doubt singer with her then-partner from Bush. Picture: Jon Furniss/Getty Images

  13. Kate Moss and Pete Doherty in 2005

    The Libertines man and the supermodel were seen together at Glasto 2005. They're both frequent visitos to Worthy Farm
    The Libertines man and the supermodel were seen together at Glasto 2005. They're both frequent visitos to Worthy Farm. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

  14. The Rolling Stones in 2013

    Keith Richards, Charlie watts, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood before their headline set in 2013
    Keith Richards, Charlie watts, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood before their headline set in 2013. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

  15. James Bay in 2015

    James trying to avoid getting his hat or his hair wet
    James trying to avoid getting his hat or his hair wet. Picture: Tabitha Fireman/Getty Images

More on Festivals

Radio X Festival Favourite Playlist

Radio X's ultimate festival playlist!

Features

Crowds at Reading Festival 2018

Which festivals are going ahead in 2021?

Festival-goers Sophie Boisselet and Chris Welch attend the Isle of Wight Festival, Afton Down, UK, 26th-30th August 1970.

In Pictures: How they used to do festivals back in the day

Festival Quizzes

Festival names - are they real or not?

Is this the name of a real festival or not?

Quizzes

Glastonbury line-ups

Can you guess the year from the Glastonbury line-up?

Quizzes