15 photos of the stars backstage at Glastonbury
26 June 2021, 11:00
Backstage - it's where the stars gather to relax, chat, chill and hang out. Radio X has the pick of candid shots from behind the scenes at Glastonbury
-
Liam Gallagher in 1995
-
Damon Albarn in 2009
-
David Bowie in 2000
-
Noel Gallagher in 2017
-
Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys in 2007
-
R.E.M. and a tiny child, 2003
-
Foals in 2013
-
Royal Blood in 2017
-
Dizzee Rascal and Franz Ferdinand in 2008
-
Florence Welch in 2013
-
Haim in 2014
-
Gwen Stefani And Gavin Rossdale in 2002
-
Kate Moss and Pete Doherty in 2005
-
The Rolling Stones in 2013
-
James Bay in 2015