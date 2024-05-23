Oasis for Definitely Maybe 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
23 May 2024, 09:29
The iconic 1994 album will be re-released as new limited edition album formats, featuring previously unheard Monnow Valley versions and outtakes from Sawmills Studios.
Oasis are set to release a new, deluxe, limited edition version of their debut album Definitely Maybe to mark it's 30th anniversary.
Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) - which will be released on 30th August 2024 - will feature tracks from the discarded original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, along with outtakes from the definitive album recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed for the first time by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho.
The album also includes an unreleased demo version of Sad Song, which originally was a bonus track on the album, this time with Liam Gallagher’s vocals.
The package also features brand new artwork by the original art designer Brian Cannon for Microdot and original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, plus new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee and journalist Hamish MacBain.
Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:
Volume 1
1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)
2. Shakermaker (Remastered)
3. Live Forever (Remastered)
4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)
5. Columbia (Remastered)
6. Supersonic (Remastered)
7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)
8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)
9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)
10. Slide Away (Remastered)
11. Married With Children (Remastered)
Volume 2
1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)
2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)
3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)
4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)
5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)
6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)
7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)
8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)
9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)
10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)
11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)
12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)
13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)
14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)
15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)
16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov’ 92)
The news comes after a video clip was shared on the band's official social media channels without a caption this week, which led to fans speculating about anything from a new release to a reunion.
May 20, 2024
Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher celebrates the album in style with special 30th anniversary dates next month.
The shows - which will see him play the 1994 album in full as well as B-sides from the era - kick off on 1st Just at Sheffield Utilita Arena and will include four nights each at the new Manchester Co-op Live Arena and The O2, London.
Liam Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour dates
See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:
- Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support
- Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support
- Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
- Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
- Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
- Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
- Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
- Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
- Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
- Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
- Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival
- Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -
- Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support
- Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024
- Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.