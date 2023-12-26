Bonehead teases he's heard all of Liam Gallagher and John Squire's joint album

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has heard Liam Gallagher's and John Squire's album in full. Picture: Radio X/Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis guitarist has revealed he's heard the full collaborative record from the Manchester legends and it's "very good".

Bonehead has heard Liam Gallagher and John Squire's joint album and says it's "very good".

The former Oasis guitarist co-hosted Bonehead's Christmas Day show with Toby Tarrant on Radio X and teased that he's listened to the new project featuring his former bandmate and The Stone Roses guitarist.

Asked if he's heard any of their new material or if he's involved in any way, he said: “I’m not involved in anyway whatsoever, but I’ve heard it.

“I’m not going to tell you anything. I’m going to keep you all in suspense. I’m not gonna say it’s this, that or whatever, but I’ve heard it from start to finish and I’ll keep you all going ‘Go on, tell us, tell us, tell us’.”

“It’s not for me to say," he added. "I shall leave it to the man himself,” he maintained before letting slip: "it’s very good".

The news comes after the duo confirmed their new album and its first single, Just Another Rainbow, will be released on 5th January 2024.

The psychedelia-infused track is available to pre-order on 7” vinyl and pre-save here.

The artwork for Liam Gallagher and John Squire's Just Another Rainbow single. Picture: Press

John Squire said of the single: “To me the most obvious take on Just Another Rainbow is that it's about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don't like to explain songs, I think that's the privilege of the listener, it's whatever you want it to be. To me, it's also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird.”

Liam Gallagher added: “I think John's a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I'm concerned. There's not enough of his music out there, whether it's with the Roses or himself. It's good to see him back writing songs and f***ing good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the f***ing guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind.”

The duo have also teased a full-length album, which came about as a result of Squire's performance at Liam's 2022 Knebworth shows. After this initial reunion, Liam and John got to work fairly quickly with daily recording sessions.

A press release explains: "Liam arrived at John’s studio in Macclesfield and vowed to complete vocals for two demo recordings each day, a promise that he stuck to, and soon enough they had a catalogue of killer songs to choose from. From there it was off to Los Angeles for three weeks of sessions with revered producer Greg Kurstin who plays bass on the record, with drums courtesy of Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Atoms for Peace). They unlocked a shared musical intuition that felt so natural it was almost as if they had always been a band."

If that wasn't enough to whet fans' appetites, the Manchester legends have also teased much more to come, including possible joint tour dates.

Meanwhile, Bonehead will be joining Liam Gallagher on his Definitely Maybe 30 Years tour dates and also shared his excitement for the tour, which will see them play Oasis' seminal debut album in full as well as B-sides from the era.

“It’s gonna be incredible," he said. "I can’t wait. There’s songs on there I really can’t wait to play again. Songs like Up In The Sky I just cannot wait."

