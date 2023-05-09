Bonehead was "devastated" to miss Liam Gallagher's Etihad & Knebworth gigs

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rhythm guitarist talked about missing out on playing the gigs due to his cancer battle and revealed when he will rejoin Liam Gallagher on tour.

Bonehead was "devastated" to miss out on Liam Gallagher's landmark solo gigs last year.

The former Oasis frontman played iconic shows at Knebworth and the Etihad last summer, but the rhythm guitarist - whose real name is Paul Arthurs - had to take a step back from performing as he received treatment for tonsil cancer.

Speaking to Radio X's Toby Tarrant during his Bonehead's Bank Holiday show, he said: "I missed loads. I missed Knebworth, the Etihad Stadium... I was devastated... all of it, but I'm back with Liam starting in June."

"Our first gig is some festival in Belgium [Rock Werchter 2023] I think on the back end of June," he added on the special Radio X show. "It's not a massive. It's not a heavy schedule. You know, he's just had two hips done. We're two old men aren't we?"

He added: "So it's not a heavy itinerary, which is good probably, but starting in June we'll do a few festivals in Europe. We'll do Boardmasters festival here and then out to Japan, which is gonna be brilliant, because I've not been out there since I was in Oasis".

Bonehead reflects on tonsil cancer battle

The Manchester rocker also opened up about his battle with cancer and revealed that although he was given the all-clear, it was a "tough year."

The 57-year-old explained: "I was diagnosed last year, sort of March with tonsil cancer. So it was tough, a tough year to say the least, but finished treatment on June 24th, three months after that I got the all-clear.

"I’m under the care of the Christie Hospital, which is the cancer hospital up in Manchester. For the next five years I’m under their care, which is the best care."

"I’m being looked after," he added. "I’m being monitored, it has gone, and I’m getting back, I’m about 98% back to fitness. There’s a few things that I’ll never get back to normal, but you know so what? There’s things that you can live with. It was a tough tough year."

Bonehead and Radio X's Toby Tarrant on Bonehead's Bank Holiday show. Picture: Radio X

Bonehead was also quizzed on his thoughts about an Oasis reunion and though he said he wasn't the person to ask, he did think it would be worth it for a younger generation of fans to experience.

Asked what he thought about the prospect, he replied: "Realistically? I don't know. Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know. You're asking the wrong person, but I'd love to see it."

"Some days you wake up and think Nah, there's no need for it," he mused. "It's been done. But when I'm on stage with Liam Gallagher as a solo artist, and I come out and we play Rock 'N' Roll Star and the place erupts. People are bouncing higher and harder than they did at some of the gigs back in the day."

He went on: "I look at that first ten rows when I'm playing an arena with Liam, and they're like 16 or 17 years of age. These people weren't even born until well into Oasis' career.

"So if there was a reunion, wouldn't it be worth it for them? To come and witness that band? In that sense it would be worth just one gig next year for those kids at the front, who are jumping and bouncing at Liam's gigs."

Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion

