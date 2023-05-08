Bonehead on an Oasis reunion: "Wouldn't it be worth it for the younger fans?"

Bonehead on whether he'd take part in an Oasis reunion

The former Oasis guitarist claims that the "16 or 17 year old kids" that he sees at Liam Gallagher shows would be delighted if the band returned

Manchester legend Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs has told Radio X that he would "love" to see an Oasis reunion - as it would give younger fans the chance to see the band in action for the first time.

The former Oasis guitarist - who was with the group since their foundation until he left in August 1999 - was hosting a Radio X Coronation Weekend special on Monday (8th May), titled (naturally) Bonehead's Bank Holiday.

Bonehead's Bank Holiday aired on Radio X on Monday 8th May. Picture: Radio X

Responding to listeners' questions, the pressing matter of a reunion was put to Bonehead by Toby Tarrant.

"Never say never, I would say," the musician said. "Realistically? I don't know. Liam's got his solo career. As has Noel. I don't know, you're asking the wrong person. But I'd love to see it."

The 1996 line-up of Oasis: Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Alan White, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan. Picture: DPA picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo

The guitarist claims that with the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album Definitely Maybe coming in 2024, there's a whole generation of fans that were too young to see the group play live before the split in 2009.

He went on: "Some days you wake up and think Nah, there's no need for it. It's been done. But when I'm on stage with Liam Gallagher as a solo artist, and I come out and we play Rock 'N' Roll Star and the place erupts. People are bouncing higher and harder than they did at some of the gigs back in the day."

Liam Gallagher - Rock ’N’ Roll Star LIVE | Radio X

"I look at that first ten rows when I'm playing an arena with Liam, and they're like 16 or 17 years of age. These people weren't even born until well into Oasis' career.

"So if there was a reunion, wouldn't it be worth it for them? To come and witness that band? In that sense it would be worth just one gig next year for those kids at the front, who are jumping and bouncing at Liam's gigs?"

Bonehead joked: "You hear that Liam? You hear that Noel?"

The "final" line-up of Oasis before their split: Gem Archer, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher and Andy Bell. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Asked if he would join an Oasis reunion, the star claimed: "See that bag under there? Plectrums in there. I'm ready, got me dancing shoes.

“People have said to me, would you do it? But, then again shouldn't Gem [Archer] do it? Gem was actually in Oasis longer than I was. Who should do it? It could cause wars."