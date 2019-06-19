The best rock music duos

Royal Blood
It takes two, as they say. Radio X picks the ultimate playlist by duos, pairs and twosomes.

  1. The Black Keys

    Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney got together in Akron, Ohio in 2001 and released their album, The Big Come Up in 2002. However, it was their seventh outing, El Camino, that brought them to wider attention with the hits Gold On The Ceiling and Lonely Boy.

  2. The White Stripes

    Jack and Meg White claimed they were brother and sister, but they were actually man and wife. Their rootsy guitar-and-drums blues hit big in 2001 with the release of their third album, White Blood Cells, but the pair called it a day officially in 2011.

  3. Royal Blood

    Hailing from Brighton, Royal Blood are armed with just a bassist (Mike Kerr) and a drummer (Ben Thatcher). How they make music so loud is testament to skill, talent and a stack of effects pedals.

  4. The Last Shadow Puppets

    The former Rascals man and the Arctic Monkeys head honcho joined forces back in 2008 for The Age Of The Understatement LP. Their follow up is called Everything You've Come To Expect…

  5. MGMT

    Bringing psychedelia back into the limelight, MGMT became one of the late Noughties' hottest bands. Electric Feel, Time To Pretend and Kids were, and still are, festival anthems. They also once, in an act of spontaneous “quirkiness,” encouraged an audience to throw their shoes at them – they soon realised what an awful, awful idea that was.

  6. McAlmont and Butler

    Bernard Butler and David McAlmont came from other bands (Butler of Suede; McAlmont of Thieves), but the duo collaborated in 1994. Together they penned songs such as the Britpop classic Yes and You Do.

  7. Goldfrapp

    Despite having the charismatic Alison Goldfrapp in the spotlight, the 'Frapp are actually a duo - producer and knob-twiddler Will Gregory is her musical partner.

  8. Daft Punk

    The duo of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter. have pretty much taken over the musical world with their funk-tinged electro floor-fillers.

  9. Flight Of The Conchords

    New-Zealand novelty folk band Flight Of The Conchords became a hit all over the world with their awkward comedy songs. Bret McKenzie went on to win an Oscar for scoring the music to the The Muppets Movie in 2011.

  10. Air

    The French two-piece Air are another electronic outfit on our list. Consisting of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel, the pair have had hits with Sexy Boy and All I Need. Monsieur!

  11. Electronic

    Our only super-group duo on the list, Electronic consisted of The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner of Joy Division and New Order – a perfect pairing. Together they released three albums and, although they never officially broke up, Marr's solo career and the New Order reunion have called time on the project.

  12. The Chemical Brothers

    As one of the most successful electronic acts of all time, The Chemical Brothers are an all time favourite. With five number one albums, Noel Gallagher collaborations and even a Glastonbury headline slot, they're an unstoppable duo.

  13. Tenacious D

    Possibly the most famous novelty band of all time, Tenacious D combine comedy with glam-rock. As well as three albums, Jack Black and Kyle Gass have also made a film and had their own TV show. Although Jack Black has gone on to become a huge Hollywood star in his own right, he still finds time for the odd Tenacious gig from time to time.

