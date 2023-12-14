Oasis' Bonehead to guest host Christmas Day show with Toby Tarrant on Radio X

Bonehead will co-host a special Christmas Day show on Radio X. Picture: Radio X

By Radio X



Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, guitarist and founding member of Oasis is joining Radio X’s Toby Tarrant as a guest host for their Christmas day special show Bonehead’s Christmas Day.

Bonehead will guest host on Radio X from 1pm-3pm on Christmas Day alongside Toby Tarrant both playing some of their favourite tunes and diving into Christmas Day stories and answering questions from listeners.

It comes after Bonehead's takeover on Bank Holiday back in May this year, where he delivered listeners some of his favourite tunes and told some Oasis tall tales. Bonehead makes a return for another show to guest host this Christmas Day.

Bonehead’s takeover will be a huge hit with Radio X listeners, with Oasis fans able to spend two hours with the legend on Christmas day.

Speaking about his upcoming takeover Bonehead said: "I'm really excited to back on Radio X with Toby on Xmas day. It’s gonna be a laugh so get the spuds on, pour a drink, we’ll be full of festive cheer!"

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on DAB digital radio across the UK, online at radiox.co.uk and on Global Player, the Radio X app.

Listen to Bonehead’s Christmas Day on Radio X from 1-3pm on Christmas Day 2023 on Global Player, the Radio X app.