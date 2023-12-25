Bonehead gushes over first Christmas as a grandfather

The Oasis co-founder has talked about becoming a grandad for the first time and revealed what happens on a typical Christmas at the Arthurs' home.

Bonehead has opened-up about becoming a grandfather for the first time.

The former Oasis guitarist, whose real name is Paul Arthurs, has welcomed his first grandson into the family and he can't wait to start sharing toys with him.

"It’s amazing," he gushed on Bonehead's Christmas Day show on Radio X. "My daughter had a baby boy, Cillian, in mid November and he’s gorgeous. So, yeah, first Christmas as a grandad with a grandchild. It’s amazing. It’s like being a dad again almost. Wow. That feeling."

Asked if he's looking forward to the tot getting older with each Christmas, he told Toby Tarrant: "‘I can’t wait. I cannot wait. I’m a sucker for kids toys as well. I’ll be that grandad that’s like, ‘Get off, get off. Mine! I’ll show you how it’s done’.”

Bonehead might be excited about spending his first Christmas with baby Cillian, but he doesn't usually show his excitement over the festive period.

Asked if it was a Christmassy man, he replied: "People looking at me from the outside would say, ‘Do you know what? Why doers he even bother? He hates Christmas trees, he doesn’t put up any decorations. He grudgingly gives presents. Why does he even get out of bed on Christmas Day?’

"That’s probably the person that people will see on Christmas Day and I don’t know why I do it, but inside, two minutes to midnight, last night I was just like, ‘Whoo. Come on, come on!’"

He went on: "Set me alarm? Why? I’ll be up at 3(am), so deep down I’m that guy.”

