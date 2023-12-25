Bonehead gushes over first Christmas as a grandfather

25 December 2023, 13:30 | Updated: 25 December 2023, 14:12

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs in the Radio X studios
Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs in the Radio X studios. Picture: Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis co-founder has talked about becoming a grandad for the first time and revealed what happens on a typical Christmas at the Arthurs' home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bonehead has opened-up about becoming a grandfather for the first time.

The former Oasis guitarist, whose real name is Paul Arthurs, has welcomed his first grandson into the family and he can't wait to start sharing toys with him.

"It’s amazing," he gushed on Bonehead's Christmas Day show on Radio X. "My daughter had a baby boy, Cillian, in mid November and he’s gorgeous. So, yeah, first Christmas as a grandad with a grandchild. It’s amazing. It’s like being a dad again almost. Wow. That feeling."

Asked if he's looking forward to the tot getting older with each Christmas, he told Toby Tarrant: "‘I can’t wait. I cannot wait. I’m a sucker for kids toys as well. I’ll be that grandad that’s like, ‘Get off, get off. Mine! I’ll show you how it’s done’.”

Bonehead on his first Christmas as a grandad

Bonehead and Toby Tarrant on Radio X's Bonehead's Christmas Day show
Bonehead and Toby Tarrant on Radio X's Bonehead's Christmas Day show. Picture: Radio X

Bonehead might be excited about spending his first Christmas with baby Cillian, but he doesn't usually show his excitement over the festive period.

Asked if it was a Christmassy man, he replied: "People looking at me from the outside would say, ‘Do you know what? Why doers he even bother? He hates Christmas trees, he doesn’t put up any decorations. He grudgingly gives presents. Why does he even get out of bed on Christmas Day?’

"That’s probably the person that people will see on Christmas Day and I don’t know why I do it, but inside, two minutes to midnight, last night I was just like, ‘Whoo. Come on, come on!’"

He went on: "Set me alarm? Why? I’ll be up at 3(am), so deep down I’m that guy.”

Watch Bonehead's Christmas Day

Listen back to Bonehead’s Christmas Day on Global Player, the Radio X app.

More on Oasis

See more More on Oasis

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher sends public message to Liam on Oasis reunion: "I f***ing dare you to call me"

Noel Gallagher

Oasis in Oasis in Munich, March 1996: Paul "Bonehead“ Arthurs, Alan White, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul McGuigan

Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

Oasis played two huge gigs at Knebworth in August 1996

Oasis at Knebworth: the story behind their biggest ever gigs

Noel Gallagher press

Noel Gallagher blasts "pointless" AI generated Oasis songs

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher According To Google

Noel Gallagher answers his Most Googled questions

Noel Gallagher

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Some of the biggest albums of 1985: Hounds Of Love, Meat Is Murder, The Head On The Door, Brothers In Arms, Low-Life.

The 25 best albums of 1985

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher discusses who'd feature in an Oasis reunion line-up

Noel Gallagher

Classic London album covers: Oasis, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and The Beatles

10 classic album covers that feature London

Mr. Brightside - Why The Killers' saddest song

Mr Brightside at 20: Inside The Killers' saddest song

The Killers

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

The Beatles

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Record Of The Year 2023

Radio X Indie Xmas

Radio X Chilled

Radio X 00s