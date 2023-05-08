Bonehead on Oasis knighthoods: "I wouldn't accept one and neither would Liam"

The former Oasis rhythm guitarist revealed what he'd do if he was offered a knighthood on Radio X's special Bonehead's Bank Holiday show.

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs says he'd wouldn't accept a knighthood and neither would Liam Gallagher.

The former Oasis rhythm guitarist co-hosted Bonehead's Bank Holiday on Radio X on Monday 8th May, where he talked about everything from his favourite song from the Manchester band to his thoughts on an Oasis reunion.

The live show, which took place on this month's bonus Bank Holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, saw Radio X's Toby Tarrant bring up the topic of the monarchy and the highest honour in the land.

When the Radio X presenter remarked that "Sir Bonehead" had a nice sound to it and asked the guitarist if he'd ever be on the honours list, he replied: "Probably got a good ring to it, but no I wouldn’t take it. Not that I’m anti royal or anti-this, no I just wouldn’t do it. Why? What for?"

He went on: "It's not right. I wouldn't have it and I don't think Liam [Gallagher] would have it... Noel would wouldn't he?"

Asked again if he thought Liam wouldn't take the honour but his older brother would, he maintained: “Absolutely not Liam wouldn’t take it, no. [...] Sir Liam Gallagher. It sounds good though, doesn’t it? It sounds good but he wouldn’t have it."

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Liam Gallagher & Bonehead at Radio X inset
Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, Liam Gallagher & Bonehead at Radio X inset. Picture: 1. Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty 2. Radio X 3. Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

The two-hour special, which took place this Bank Holiday Monday (8th May) from 9am - 11am, came about after the guitarist reacted to Live Forever being crowned Radio X's Best of British 2023 during Easter's Bank Holiday Monday.

Needless to say, the rocker thought the fittingly titled Oasis track Bonehead’s Bank Holiday, which appeared on the vinyl version of (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, was absolutely robbed and he demanded a recount, which led to him co-hosting his own show for Radio X!

"I still stand by my thoughts on that," he told Toby Tarrant when reflecting on his tweet. "It's a fix, right? I want steward's enquiry. There must be a a sort of version of VAR in radio.

"It got me, because I love listening to the [Best of British] Top 100 and it got me how many Oasis songs are in it. I genuinely love it. And it was getting to the Top 10 and I thought, 'You know what? The winner's gonna be Bonehead's Bank Holiday. It really is!"

Recalling how he eagerly awaited the results of the countdown all day only to find the eponymous song was indeed not on the chart, he added: " [I was] devastated. It ruined me day! I thought. I'm gonna have to tweet you."

Bonehead and Radio X's Toby Tarrant
Bonehead and Radio X's Toby Tarrant on Bonehead's Bank Holiday. Picture: Radio X

Well aren't we glad he did?

The show also saw the Manchester legend also gave fans an update on his health and recounted stories from the band's heyday, including the biggest fight he remembers between Liam and Noel and the time they tormented John Squire about his cucumber phobia.

