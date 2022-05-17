Bonehead gives update after starting treatment from tonsil cancer

Bonehead has given fans an update on his cancer treatment. Picture: Getty/Lorne Thomson/Redferns

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis guitarist has taken to Twitter to tell fans he's "feeling OK" after undergoing his first bout of radiotherapy.

Bonehead has given fans an update after undergoing his first radiotherapy session.

The guitarist - whose real name is Paul Arthurs - revealed his tonsil cancer diagnosis last month and has now revealed he is set to undergo 30 sessions of radiotherapy and two chemotherapy sessions over the course of his treatment.

Taking to Twitter, the 56-year-old guitarist wrote: "Quick update, I had my first session of radiotherapy this morning and am now having a course of chemotherapy which will finish at 6am, so it’s an overnight stay at the Christie Hospital. Another session of radiotherapy in the morning, then home. Thirty sessions of radiotherapy and two sessions of chemo in total, so I’ve started and am crossing it off."

He added: "I won’t bore you with a daily diary, no one wants that, but I’m feeling OK and I’ll probably tweet the usual nonsense as I go along. See you all soon, sorry it won’t be at Knebworth or any of the gigs over summer, but for those of you who are going, have a ball. Much love xxxx (sic)".

Sharing a statement, he began: "Just to let you all know I'm going to be taking a break from playing for a while. I've been diagnosed with tonsil cancer, but the good news is it's treatable and I'll be starting a course of treatment soon. I'll keep you posted how it's going".

The Manchester rocker continued: "I'm gutted I'm missing the gigs with Liam and the band. Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going, I'll see you soon xxx".

Bonehead is now set to miss all of his scheduled gigs this summer, including Liam Gallagher's much-anticipated return to Knebworth in June.

Unsurprisingly, Liam Gallagher was among the first to react to the news, writing on Twitter: "Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x"

Sending BIG love to the 1 n only Bonehead and his family wishing you a speedy recovery we’re all thinking of you rasta you’ll be back on stage bfore you can say r we doing Colombia LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2022

The following day Bonehead thanked his fans for the outpouring of "love and support".

He said: "Thank you so much for all your messages of love and support, it’s a massive help. I can’t reply to you all but I’ve read every one, and it means so much. My turn to throw the love back at you now. Thank you and I’ll see you when I finish my treatment".

Thank you so much for all your messages of love and support, it’s a massive help. I can’t reply to you all but I’ve read every one, and it means so much. My turn to throw the love back at you now. Thank you and I’ll see you when I finish my treatment ❤️❤️❤️ — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) April 27, 2022

Bonehead will miss Liam's duo of dates at Knebworth next month, which take place on 3rd-4th June across the Queen's Jubilee Weekend.

