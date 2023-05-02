Bonehead's Bank Holiday is coming to Radio X!

Bonehead's Bank Holiday will be airing on Radio X on Monday 8th May. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images

This special Coronation Bank Holiday Weekend, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs will be taking control of Radio X for a very special show...

Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs: musician, man, myth, legend. The guitarist and founding member of Oasis was at the eye of the storm during the Manchester band's ascent to superstardom.

When Oasis sailed to the top of Radio X's Best Of British chart over Easter with the classic tune Live Forever, the star tweeted: "Bonehead's Bank Holiday for No 1 or I want a recount".

Boneheads Bank Holiday No1 or I want a recount. @RadioX — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) April 10, 2023

While the 1995 track didn't make it to the top (or, indeed the Top 100), Radio X thought it should only be right to make amends. So, on Monday 8th May from 9am, join us for BONEHEAD'S BANK HOLIDAY!

Bonehead's Bank Holiday

The man himself will be taking control of the Radio X studio, playing some of his favourite tunes, telling some tall tales and generally being an absolute legend.

And, because we know how much you love Bonehead, we want YOUR questions, he will endeavour to answer!

Bonehead with Liam Gallagher at the German premiere of the Supersonic documentary in October 2016. Picture: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

Maybe you want to know some of the secrets of Oasis?

Perhaps you have a question about performing on those classic albums and those memorable gigs?

Do you have a pressing query about Bonehead's time in Liam Gallagher's solo band?

Or maybe you just want to wish the legend all the best and let him know what you're doing on Bonehead's Bank Holiday!

Bonehead back in the day with Oasis, circa 1994. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty

Ask Bonehead - here's how to get in touch

Email us at bonehead@radiox.co.uk

Tweet us @RadioX using the hashtag #BoneheadsBankHoliday

using the hashtag Keep an eye on our Instagram Stories this week @RadioX

Or WhatsApp us an audio message* here

*By sending us an audio message you agree to Radio X broadcasting it on air and on our social media channels.

Radio X is available on Global Player. Picture: Global

