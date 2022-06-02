Here's what Liam Gallagher played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester

2 June 2022, 08:05 | Updated: 2 June 2022, 10:30

Liam Gallagher Performs At Etihad Stadium, 1 June 2o22
Liam Gallagher Performs At Etihad Stadium, 1 June 2o22. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

Liam Gallagher played a huge homecoming show last night at Manchester's Etihad Stadium - here's what was on the setlist.

Liam Gallagher kicked off a momentous week of concerts with a triumphant homecoming show at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.

The former Oasis man will perform two huge gigs at Knebworth Park on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th June, but Manchester fans were delighted to get a special date all to themselves.

Taking to the stage at the home of his beloved Manchester City, Gallagher was kitted out in a distinctive flower-patterned parka.

The stadium was awash with blue smoke from flares belonging to CIty fans as the singer performed material from his new album C'Mon You Know for the first time, including Roll It Over and More Power.

Find out what want down during his gig and what he played in the setlist.

Liam Gallgher Etihad Stadium Manchester setlist 1st June 2022

  • Hello
  • Rock 'n' Roll Star
  • Morning Glory
  • Wall of Glass
  • Shockwave
  • Why Me? Why Not.
  • Everything's Electric
  • Better Days
  • Stand by Me
  • Roll It Over (live debut)
  • Slide Away
  • More Power (live debut)
  • C'mon You Know
  • Diamond in the Dark
  • The River
  • Once
    Encore
  • Some Might Say
  • Cigarettes & Alcohol
  • Supersonic
  • Wonderwall
  • Live Forever
    Encore 2:
  • Champagne Supernova
Liam threw in a stack of Oasis classics to keep the fans happy, including Live Forever, Supersonic, Stand By Me and ending on the anthemic Champagne Supernova.

