Here's what Liam Gallagher played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester

Liam Gallagher Performs At Etihad Stadium, 1 June 2o22. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

Liam Gallagher played a huge homecoming show last night at Manchester's Etihad Stadium - here's what was on the setlist.

By Radio X

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher kicked off a momentous week of concerts with a triumphant homecoming show at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.

The former Oasis man will perform two huge gigs at Knebworth Park on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th June, but Manchester fans were delighted to get a special date all to themselves.

Taking to the stage at the home of his beloved Manchester City, Gallagher was kitted out in a distinctive flower-patterned parka.

The stadium was awash with blue smoke from flares belonging to CIty fans as the singer performed material from his new album C'Mon You Know for the first time, including Roll It Over and More Power.

Find out what want down during his gig and what he played in the setlist.

Liam Gallagher Performs At Etihad Stadium, 1 June 2022. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

Liam Gallagher Performs At Etihad Stadium, 1 June 2022. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty

Liam Gallgher Etihad Stadium Manchester setlist 1st June 2022

Hello

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Morning Glory

Wall of Glass

Shockwave

Why Me? Why Not.

Everything's Electric

Better Days

Stand by Me

Roll It Over (live debut)

Slide Away

More Power (live debut)

C'mon You Know

Diamond in the Dark

The River

Once

Encore

Some Might Say

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Supersonic

Wonderwall

Live Forever

Encore 2:

Champagne Supernova

Liam Gallagher performing Slide Away at The Etihad tonight! 🔥



🎥 bringitondown_oasis on Instagram pic.twitter.com/zfvvyHX311 — HighFlyingPrints (@highflyingprint) June 2, 2022

The face of a man who knows Roll it Over sounds pretty damn epic in this setting… and follows it with Slide Away waaahh @liamgallagher @EtihadStadium #liamgallagher pic.twitter.com/VLUaFEWTgC — Dianne Bourne (@diannebourne) June 1, 2022

Liam Gallagher Performs At Etihad Stadium, 1 June 2022. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty Images

Liam threw in a stack of Oasis classics to keep the fans happy, including Live Forever, Supersonic, Stand By Me and ending on the anthemic Champagne Supernova.