Here's what Liam Gallagher played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester
2 June 2022, 08:05 | Updated: 2 June 2022, 10:30
Liam Gallagher played a huge homecoming show last night at Manchester's Etihad Stadium - here's what was on the setlist.
Listen to this article
Liam Gallagher kicked off a momentous week of concerts with a triumphant homecoming show at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.
The former Oasis man will perform two huge gigs at Knebworth Park on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th June, but Manchester fans were delighted to get a special date all to themselves.
Taking to the stage at the home of his beloved Manchester City, Gallagher was kitted out in a distinctive flower-patterned parka.
The stadium was awash with blue smoke from flares belonging to CIty fans as the singer performed material from his new album C'Mon You Know for the first time, including Roll It Over and More Power.
Find out what want down during his gig and what he played in the setlist.
Liam Gallgher Etihad Stadium Manchester setlist 1st June 2022
- Hello
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Morning Glory
- Wall of Glass
- Shockwave
- Why Me? Why Not.
- Everything's Electric
- Better Days
- Stand by Me
- Roll It Over (live debut)
- Slide Away
- More Power (live debut)
- C'mon You Know
- Diamond in the Dark
- The River
- Once
Encore
- Some Might Say
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- Supersonic
- Wonderwall
- Live Forever
Encore 2:
- Champagne Supernova
Liam Gallagher performing Slide Away at The Etihad tonight! 🔥— HighFlyingPrints (@highflyingprint) June 2, 2022
🎥 bringitondown_oasis on Instagram pic.twitter.com/zfvvyHX311
The face of a man who knows Roll it Over sounds pretty damn epic in this setting… and follows it with Slide Away waaahh @liamgallagher @EtihadStadium #liamgallagher pic.twitter.com/VLUaFEWTgC— Dianne Bourne (@diannebourne) June 1, 2022
Liam threw in a stack of Oasis classics to keep the fans happy, including Live Forever, Supersonic, Stand By Me and ending on the anthemic Champagne Supernova.
Cracking homecoming r kid. #LiamGallagher pic.twitter.com/u1Lj7AmWRi— John Quinton-Barber (@johnqbarber) June 1, 2022
- Everything you need to know about Liam Gallagher's Kmebworth shows: stage times, travel info and more