Here's what Liam Gallagher played at his first night at Knebworth

Liam Gallagher Performs At Knebworth Park, 3rd June 2022. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

Here's the setlist from the first night that Liam Gallagher performed at Knebworth Park over Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Liam Gallagher made a triumphant return to Knebworth last night (Friday 3rd June) with the first of two mammoth shows across the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

It marked the first time the singer had played the massive venue, following two landmark shows with Oasis in August 1996.

Liam Gallagher singing Slide Away at Knebworth last night



Mainly Oasis

Gallagher was in a celebratory mood as his latest solo album C'Mon You Know had just made No 1 in the charts, while his live album Down By The River Thames had gone in at No 4. It means all four Gallagher solo albums have reached the top spot.

Thanks to everyone who bought Cmon you know and Down by the river than thames No1 and No4 in the charts whoever said Rock n Roll is dead needs a good slap with a wet sock anyways thanks once again LG x

Taking to the stage wearing a pristine white parka, Gallagher kicked off the gig with a trio of Oasis classics: Hello, Rock 'N' Roll Star and Morning Glory.

Liam Gallagher at Knebworth, night 1, Friday 3rd June 2022. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

Gallagher also showcased the new album with the tracks More Power, Diamond In The Dark, Everything's Electric, Better Days and the title track C'Mon You Know.

After closing the main set with the epic Once, Liam returned for an Oasis-heavy encore, which included the classics Some Might Say, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Supersonic, Wonderwall and Live Forever, which he dedicated to mum Peggy.

Liam Gallagher Knebworth setlist : night 1 3rd June 2022

Hello

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Morning Glory

Wall of Glass

Shockwave

Everything's Electric

Better Days

Why Me? Why Not.

Stand by Me

Roll It Over

Slide Away

More Power

C'mon You Know

Diamond in the Dark

The River

Once

Encore:

Some Might Say

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Supersonic

Wonderwall

Live Forever

Encore 2:

Champagne Supernova

Liam Gallagher Performs At Knebworth 3rd June 2022. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

As a finale, Liam was joined by John Squire on Champagne Supernova, which reprised the Stone Roses man's appearance with Oasis at Knebworth back in 1996.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire performing Champagne Supernova at Knebworth



Oasis Mania Fanpage

Also appearing on the bill on Friday were Kasabian, Paolo Nutini, Amyl & The Sniffers and Manchester band Pastel.