Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson explains why he's quit playing live with the band

By Jenny Mensah

The Emptiness Machine guitarist has discussed why he's chosen to step down from joining the nu-metal icons on tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brad Delson has opened up about his choice not to join Linkin Park on tour.

The Numb guitarist, who has been part of the band since its inception in 1996, returned with the nu-metal outfit last year and welcomed new members in co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain.

The new-look band have gone on to release their number one scoring album, From Zero, and play live dates across the globe, but Delson has chosen not to join them for the latter in order to "thrive".

Explaining his reasons to quit touring with the band, who lost their original frontman Chester Bennington to suicide in 2017, he told Guitar World: "For me, and, I guess, all the guys, the last however many years gave us the opportunity to really think qualitatively about the band – what energizes us, where we feel most fulfilled, and where we thrive.

The In The End rocker added: "It wasn’t like, ‘Let’s go back to what we were doing.’ It was, ‘Let’s take what we’ve learned to approach our roles with greater self-awareness and insight.’ I really thrive in the studio. I love making new things. That’s why I decided to focus my energy on that area."

Read more:

Linkin Park's Brad Delson reveals why he's not joining the band on tour. Picture: James Minchin III

Delson is replaced by friend American musician, songwriter, and record producer Alex Feder, who he considers a great friend.

“It’s just a great friendship, he said about his on-stage replacement. "He’s an amazing musician and a strong live player. I think he brings a lot to the show – and I’m really proud of the show.”

Despite not joining the band on tour Delson has revealed he still is part of the band's planning of their shows and the creative process.

"Even though I’m not onstage, I put a lot of my creative love into it,” he added. “I’ve always been obsessed with the setlist, the concept of the show, and how it flows. I worked really hard on it; that’s no different than the past.”

As for the band's new co-singer Armstrong, Delson said: "There’s something about her voice and her energy that just feels like Linkin Park energy. The nice thing about our two vocalists [Armstrong and Mike Shinoda] is that they’re each really dynamic".

Meanwhile, the Radio X Record Of The Year 2024 winners will return to this side of the pond for a mammoth date at London's Wembley Stadium on 28th June.

The London date is part of LP's 2025 From Zero World Tour, which will see them visit the likes of Mexico City, Brooklyn, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Buenos Aires and more.

Joining them on their mammoth date in the capital will be special guests Spiritbox and JPEGMAFIA.

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine at The O2 London

Read more: