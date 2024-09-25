Linkin Park bring new look line-up to The O2, London with epic set

Linkin Park play The O2, London on 24th September. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The nu-metal legends played an impressive 27-track set at The O2, London with new band members Emily Armstrong Colin Brittain.

Linkin Park played an epic show at The O2, London last night (24th September).

The nu-metal rockers, who welcomed co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain and drummer to their line-up earlier this month, also shared the details of their new From Zero album and plans to perform at key dates across the globe.

After shows in LA, New York and Hamburg, the outfit finally made a stop for their UK fans, playing a dazzling set for some of their biggest fans in the capital.

Find out what was on the setlist and get some of our highlights below.

After a supporting set from special guest Grandson, the band took to the stage at The O2 to a hearty reception, kicking off proceedings with their 2003 Somewhere I Belong hit, also treating fans to tracks such as Crawling, Points of Authority and New Divide.

It wasn't long before The Emptiness Machine, the first single to be spawned from the new line-up, was given an outing, proving itself over and over to be an instant classic.

#FTN #LinkinPark lifted the roof last night at the O2 in London and while Chester will never be replaced, the legacy and future of the band is in very safe hands, indeed with Emily Armstrong fronting it… @linkinpark #LinkinParkLondon #TheEmptinessMachine pic.twitter.com/CRRkNWIDqf — Following The Nerd (@nerdfollowing) September 25, 2024

The band - completed by classic members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn and Dave Farrell - also performed the more recently unearthed track Friendly Fire, which was originally recorded during sessions for their seventh studio album One More Light (2017)- released the same year they tragically lost their beloved frontman Chester Bennington.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, their debut single One Step Closer garnered one of the biggest reactions of the night, with the 2000 hit prompting moshpits all over the arena.

Watch Linkin Park perform One Step Closer at The O2, London:

Linkin Park - One Step Closer at The O2, London

Numb (from 2003's Meteora) and In The End (the fourth single from their debut album) also provided some of the biggest singalongs of the night, with the audience lifting the roof by belting out the much-loved, well-known LP hits at the top of their lungs.

See the band perform Numb during their epic set:

Linkin Park - Numb at The O2, London

Hear Mike Shinoda's famous rap on the band's In The End single:

Linkin Park - In The End at The O2, London

Returning for an encore, the band ended their set on their classic Hybrid Theory single, Papercut, before playing new track Heavy Is The Crown - another take from their From Zero album and the League of Legends Worlds 2024 anthem - before playing Bleed It Out from their 2007 Minutes To Midnight album.

Emily absolutely crushing the scream on Heavy is the Crown and collapsing to the floor for a much deserved rest 😂



This was awesome to see live in London at @TheO2 tonight.#LinkinPark #FromZeroWorldTour #LinkinParkLondon pic.twitter.com/dK3TmoT2YK — Linkin Park Association (@LPAssociation) September 25, 2024

Linkin Park's setlist at The O2, London on Tuesday 24th Sept:

Inception Intro B (with elements of "Iridescent")

1. Somewhere I Belong

2. Crawling

3. Lying From You

4. Points of Authority

5. New Divide (with "Moscow intro")

6. The Emptiness Machine

Creation Intro B (with elements of "Iridescent")

7. The Catalyst (no third chorus/breakdown)

8. Burn It Down

9. Waiting for the End (2024 Intro)

10.Castle of Glass

11. Joe Hahn Solo (with Colin on drums)

Empty Spaces

12. When They Come for Me / Remember the Name (Mike solo; Colin on guitar & drums)

13. Keys to the Kingdom

14. Given Up

15. One Step Closer (2024 Intro; Extended outro w/chorus riff)

Break/Collapse

16. Lost (shortened; Mike and Emily duet piano version)

17. Breaking the Habit

18. What I've Done

Kintsugi

19. Leave Out All the Rest (2017 version)

20. My December (acoustic)

21. Friendly Fire

22. Numb (with "Numb/Encore" intro)

23. In the End

24. Faint (extended outro)

Encore:

Resolution Intro B (with elements of "Iridescent")

25. Papercut

26. Heavy Is the Crown

27. Bleed It Out (with Fort Minor's "There They Go" verse 1 in the bridge)

Linkin Park continue their From Zero world tour dates at the INSPIRE Arena in Seoul, South Korea before heading to Coliseo Medplus in Bogota, Colombia.

See Linkin Park's 2024 full tour dates:

11th September: Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

16th September: Barclays Center – New York, NY

22nd September: Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany

24th September: The O2 – London, UK

28th September: INSPIRE Arena – Seoul, South Korea

11th November Coliseo Medplus – Bogota, Colombia

