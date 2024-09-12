Here's what Linkin Park played on their first full gig in their new line-up...

Linkin Park have ushered in a new era. Picture: James Minchin III, Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Warner Music

By Jenny Mensah

The band kicked off their From Zero world tour in the Los Angeles this week. Here's what was on the setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last week saw Linkin Park deliver new and exciting news for their fans.

Not only did the nu-metal outfit return with the news of their forthcoming album From Zero and its lead single The Emptiness Machine, but they also introduced a new singer and drummer, the first change in their line-up since the loss of their beloved frontman Chester Bennington.

The In The End rockers - now comprised of Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Phoenix Farrell and Joe Hahn alongside new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain - also confirmed a world tour, with dates kicking off at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on 11th September.

So what did they play on their first full gig in as their new line-up and what can we expect from the rest of their dates?

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine (Live at Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA 9/11/2024)

What did Linkin Park play on their setlist at Kia Forum?

Get the setlist from Linkin Park at LA's Kia Forum on 11th September 2024:

Somewhere I Belong Crawling Lying From You(with Mike Shinoda speech) Points of Authority New Divide(with "Moscow Intro") The Emptiness Machine The Catalyst Burn It Down Waiting for the End(with Emily & Mike speech) Castle of Glass Joe Hahn Solo When They Come for Me / Remember the Name(Mike solo; first time "When They Come for Me" played since 2014) Lost in the Echo Given Up (first time live since 2015) Closer Lost (shortened; Mike and Emily duet piano version) Breaking the Habit What I've Done Leave Out All the Rest My December(first time live since 2008) Friendly Fire (live debut) Numb (with "Numb/Encore" intro) In the End Faint (extended outro)

Encore:

25. Papercut

26. Keys to the Kingdom (live debut; with Mike intro about Greatest Hits release)

27. Bleed It Out (with band return speech; Fort Minor's "There They Go" snippet in the bridge)

Linkin Park - Crawling (Live at Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA 9/11/2024)

The new-look Linkin Park will visit the UK on 24th September at The O2 Arena, London. Tickets go on general sale via Ticketmaster this Friday 13th September at 10am BST.

Watch the full show, posted by a fan below:

Linkin Park: From Zero World Tour - Los Angeles, CA September 11th, 2024

What are Linkin Park's 2024 world tour dates?

11th September: Kia Forum – Los Angeles, CA

16th September: Barclays Center – New York, NY

22nd September: Barclays Arena – Hamburg, Germany

24th September: The O2 – London, UK

28th September: INSPIRE Arena – Seoul, South Korea

11th November Coliseo Medplus – Bogota, Colombia

Linkin Park's From Zero album can be pre-ordered here.

Linkin Park's From Zero album artwork. Picture: Press

See the full album tracklist:

1. From Zero (Intro)

2. The Emptiness Machine

3. Cut The Bridge

4. Heavy Is The Crown

5. Over Each Other

6. Casualty

7. Overflow

8. Two Faced

9. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go

READ MORE: