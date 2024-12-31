Linkin Park named Radio X Record Of The Year 2024 winners

The nu-metal rockers' The Emptiness Machine single has been crowned by Radio X listeners as the best track of 2024.

Radio X listeners have named The Emptiness Machine by Linkin Park as the Record Of The Year 2024.

The epic comeback single - which was released in September as the band announced their return and introduced Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain as new members - has beaten tough competition from the likes of Fontaines D.C., Sam Fender and The Last Dinner Party to be crowned Radio X listeners' most popular track of 2024.

Also making the Record Of The Year 2024 Top 10 were songs by returning Scottish heroes Travis, Stockport five-piece Blossoms and the mighty Leicester indie rockers Kasabian.

Linkin Park returned in 2024 with new song The Emptiness Machine. Picture: James Minchin/Press

Linkin Park surprised and thrilled their fans this September when they announced their return after the passing of their beloved frontman Chester Bennington in 2017 and introduced two new members to the band.

The new-look line-up - which consists of original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Phoenix Farrell and Joe Hahn alongside new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain - also announced their From Zero album and embarked on live dates across the globe, which included a stellar headline set at The O2, London.

Radio X Record of The Year 2024

To celebrate the great music that's been produced in the past 12 months, Radio X gave YOU the opportunity to vote for the best song of the year.

We put together a list of every Radio X Record Of The Week played on air between January and December and you chose your favourite. Thousands of you have voted in the past couple of weeks, and we've put together a list of the Top 10 most voted-for tracks below.

See the Top 10 Record Of The Year 2024 results below:

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine This superb single was issued in September 2024 as the nu-metal icons announced their comeback seven years after the death of singer Chester Bennington with the addition of two new members in Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain. What followed were epic shows around the globe and the release of their UK Chart-topping album, From Zero. Toby Tarrant chose this as his Record Of The Year. The Emptiness Machine (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park Fontaines D.C. - Favourite The infectious track is the second single from the Dublin band's fourth album Romance. Grian Chatten of the band describes the song as having “this never-ending sound to it, a continuous cycle from euphoria to sadness, two worlds spinning forever”. Johnny Vaughan chose this as his Record Of The Year. Fontaines D.C. - Favourite (Official Video) Travis - Gaslight Gaslight was the lead track to come from the Scottish band's tenth album, L.A. Times - their first record since 2020's 10 Songs. Frontman Fran Healy wrote the song after discovering that ‘gaslighting’ was the most searched word on the web in the world. He said: "We are living in a time where our realities are being warped by bosses, leaders, friends, teachers and politicians. It really is everywhere". Chris Moyles chose this as his Record Of The Year.

Travis - Gaslight (Official Video) Sam Fender - People Watching The title track and lead single from Sam Fender's third studio album, due on 21st February 2025. It was written as a tribute to Sam's "late friend and mentor" Annie Orwin, who he described as being "like a surrogate mother" to him. He drew inspiration from his walks to and from her care home. Sam Fender - People Watching (Official Lyric Video) Hozier - Too Sweet This track came from the Irish singer-songwriter's Unheard EP, which featured a set of previously unreleased tracks left on the cutting room floor when creating his 2024 album Unreal Unearth. After the song became viral on TikTok, Hozier earned his first ever number 1 single in both the UK and the USA and over 1 million people have used the song on their TikToks. Hozier - Too Sweet (Official Video) The Last Dinner Party - Sinner Taken from the acclaimed London band's debut album Prelude To Ecstasy, which was released in February 2024, Sinner picks up where the dangerously infectious Nothing Matters left off. The song was written by guitarist Lizzie Mayfield, who revealed it was a "story of self-acceptance, and the longing for the past and present self to become one". Sarah Gosling chose this as her Record Of The Year. The Last Dinner Party - Sinner (On The Road) Blossoms - Gary The title track from Blossoms' fifth album features Rick Astley and Everton's Sean Dyche in the video. The song was inspired by a story told on air by Radio X’s very own Johnny Vaughan about a fibreglass gorilla called Gary, who was stolen from a garden centre in Scotland last year. Blossoms - Gary Jake Bugg - Zombieland The lead single from Bugg's album A Modern Day Distraction, released in September 2024, Zombieland. Speaking to Radio X’s Dan O’Connell, Jake said "Zombieland for me is kind of a reflection of I think how a lot of younger people feel in today's society. Just this constant cycle of living day to day, working to live pretty much". Jake Bugg - Zombieland (Official Video) Blossoms - Perfect Me The catchy single was released just prior to the Stockport band's huge Wythenshawe Park show in the summer. About the single, the band wrote: "The song became a subconscious nod to our love for ABBA, Springsteen and The Killers. I wanted the lyrics to be a stream of consciousness in the pursuit for perfection, which ultimately doesn’t exist”. Adam Brown chose this as his Record Of The Year. Perfect Me Kasabian - Call The second single to be taken from Kasbian's stellar eighth album, Happenings, was described by Serge Pizzorno as being "built for festivals and big shows". The Leicester band played a massive homecoming show at Victoria Park in Leicester in July. Kasabian - Call (Official Video)

The rest of the Top 40 tracks were voted for in this order:

11. The Wombats - I’m Sorry I’m Late I Didn’t Want To Come

12. Nothing But Thieves - Oh No :: He Said What?

13. Inhaler - Your House

14. Kasabian - Coming Back To Me Good

15. Kings Of Leon - Mustang

16. The Lathums - Stellar Cast

17. The Zutons - Creeping On The Dancefloor

18. Courteeners - Pink Cactus Café

19. The Killers - Bright Lights

20. Snow Patrol - The Beginning

21. The Cure - A Fragile Thing

22. Manic Street Preachers - Decline & Fall

23. Gigi Perez - Sailor Song

24. The Lathums - No Direction

25. Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Just Another Rainbow

26. Kings Of Leon - Nowhere To Run

27. The Libertines - Shiver

28. Green Day - Dilemma

29. Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Mars To Liverpool

30. Courteeners - Solitude Of The Night Bus

31. Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove

32. Kasabian - Darkest Lullaby

33. The Libertines - Oh Sh*t

34. Hard-Fi - Don’t Go Making Plans

35. Hozier - Nobody’s Soldier

36. Catfish & The Bottlemen - Showtime

37. Bastille - Blue Sky & The Painter

38. Hard-Fi - Always And Forever

39. Razorlight - Zombie Love

40. Beabadoobee - Take A Bite

