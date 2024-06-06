Noel Gallagher announces The Making Of Council Skies docuseries shot by daughter Anaïs

Noel Gallagher is set to release a new series. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The four-part series, shot by his daughter Anais and Jamie Carter, will be available on the new Noel Gallagher F.C.

Noel Gallagher has shared the details of a new series documenting the making of his Council Skies album.

The former Oasis rocker will celebrate a year since the release of his fourth studio album with a four-part docu-series entitled The Making Of Council Skies.

As described on his official social media: "The series, shot by @gallagher_anais and edited by Jamie Carter, gives viewers exclusive fly on the wall access to the recording process at Noel’s Studio, Lone Star Sound."

A new episode will become available weekly and fans can watch episode one here.

Noel Gallagher F.C. is described as: "The official hub for all things Noel Gallagher, including Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Get first access to exclusive content, tickets, competitions, discounts and more."

Noel hasn't just been busy making his own music, but was also working with The Black Keys on their Ohio Players album, which was released in April this year.

Plus, when the duo came to London for their trio of gigs at at the O2 Brixton Academy, the Manchester rocker made an appearance on each night to perform their Only Love Matters and On The Game.

The Black Keys - Only Love Matters (with Noel Gallagher) live in London, 07/05/2024



📹 Stanislav Rastvorov pic.twitter.com/jL0rPmA47L — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) May 8, 2024

Watch them perform On The Game, which was our Radio X Record of the Week:

The Black Keys and Noel Gallagher - On The Game at O2 Brixton Academy

Talking about his onstage appearance the duo told Radio X's Dan O'Connell:"It was incredible really.

"We had Noel come out and play some songs in the encore and everybody lost their minds."

Talking about collaborating with him on the record drummer Patrick Carney continued on The Evening Show: "When you get a chance to work with someone like that and then make something you can tell that they're proud of as well as yourself, there's no feeling better than that."

He went on as frontman Dan Auerback nodded in agreement: "The fact that you can tell Noel is proud of the songs and likes these songs, yeah. It doesn't even really matter what anybody else thinks about the stuff. It's just like, 'We made something Noel likes WITH Noel!"