Noel Gallagher thinks Glastonbury is "getting a bit woke" with "little f***ing idiots waving flags around"

Noel Gallagher has given his criticism of the festival. Picture: Matt Crockett/Press

The former Oasis rocker has discussed how he believes the festival has changed, despite calling it one of the best things about Britain.

Noel Gallagher believes Glastonbury is getting "a bit woke".

The former Oasis rocker, who first played the event with the Britpop band back in 1994, loves attending the festival, but after this year's instalment has called it more "preachy" than it used to be.

“Don’t get me wrong, I f***ing love Glastonbury,” he told The Sun. "I think it’s one of the most important things. In fact it’s probably the best f***ing thing about Britain apart from the Premier League."

The Council Skies singer went on: "It’s getting a bit woke now, that place, and a bit kind of preachy and a bit virtue-signalling. I don’t like it in music — little f***ing idiots waving flags around and making political statements and bands taking the stage and saying, ‘Hey guys, isn’t war ­terrible, yeah? Let’s all boo war. F***k the Tories man,’ and all that.

“It’s like, look — play your f***ing tunes and get off.”

Noel Gallagher on day four of Glastonbury 2024. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

The Manchester rocker added that he thinks people should donate to causes they are passionate about, rather than "yapping" about them in a field.

He added: “It’s too much. Donate all your money to the cause — that’s it, stop yapping about it.“Let’s just say for instance the world is in a bit of a f***ed up place and you’re all in a field in Glastonbury. What’s the problem with that? I haven’t got a problem with it.

“I guess if you’re 18 and you’re middle class you might have a problem with it.“But what’s all the kids in a field at Glastonbury going to do about it?

“Everybody knows what’s going on in the f***ing world, you’ve got a phone in your pocket that tells you anyway."

He asked: “What is the point of virtue-signalling?”

Despite that, Noel was among the star-studded guests at the festival, who included the likes of Tom Cruise, Cara Delevingne, Simon Pegg, Anya Taylor Joy, Sienna Miller, Maya Jama and Stormzy.

