Will Oasis headline Glastonbury 2025?

27 August 2024, 10:52 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 11:30

Liam and Noel Gallagher with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset
Will Liam and Noel Gallagher play Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage once more? Picture: Simon Emmett, Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have officially announced their long-awaited reunion, but what does it mean for their appearance at the Somerset festival?

Today (27the August) has seen music history in the making as Oasis officially confirmed their reunion

After much speculation, the Liam and Noel Gallagher came together to announce they'd be returning for a string of dates in 2025, which include epic shows at London's Wembley Stadium and Manchester's Heaton Park.

But can you expect to see Noel and Liam top the bill at Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage?

Find out below.

Will Oasis play Glastonbury 2025?

Sadly, it doesn't look like Glastonbury is on the cards for the Gallagher brothers. Their reunion announcement, which dropped on 27th August 2024 from 8am, announced several dates in the UK and Ireland, alongside the caption: "This is it, this is happening”.

However, it also added: "These dates will be the band’s exclusive European appearances." If this is true, it would exclude Noel and Liam from any other shows outside of the venues already announced today.

If it's a double bluff, however, the Gallagher's still have space in their diary for it.

At the moment, the tour schedule kicks off on 4th July at Cardiff's Principality Stadium and ends on 17th August at Dublin's Croke Park. This means there would be ample opportunity for the band to kick things off at Glastonbury, which takes place from 25th - 29th June next year. IF they are indeed telling white lies about there being no more European dates.

Will the Oasis reunion tour around the world?

Yes. The good news for fans across the globe is, according to a press release: "Plans are underway for OASIS LIVE ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe later next year."

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

JULY 2025:

  • 4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 25th - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 26th - London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025:

  • 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 16th - Dublin, Croke Park
  • 17th - Dublin, Croke Park

How to buy tickets to Oasis' reunion dates for 2025:

Oasis are BACK with a 2025 UK tour!

