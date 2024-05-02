Liam Gallagher jokes he'll play Lidl if Manchester's Co-op Live isn't "sorted" for Definitely Maybe dates

On Air Now
2 May 2024, 17:34 | Updated: 2 May 2024, 20:56
The former Oasis frontman plays four nights at the yet-to-be opened venue, which is suffering from setbacks, in June.
Liam Gallagher has said he'll play a gig at Lidl supermarket if he can't play Manchester's Co-op Live.
The former Oasis frontman is set to play four homecoming shows as part of his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates next month.
However, the venue has been marred by setbacks and and the likes of Peter Kay, The Black Keys and Olivia Rodrigo have been forced to postpone dates due to "an ongoing venue-related technical issue".
When asked by a fan on X what he'd do if the venue isn't "sorted" by his Definitely Maybe dates, Liam displayed his classic sense of humour, writing: "Gig in LIDL".
Gig in LIDL— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 2, 2024
Unsurprisingly, Lidl added to the banter, with the supermarket change replying: "We're gonna roll with it".
We're gonna roll with it— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) May 2, 2024
The Cigarettes & Alcohol singer might be finding the funny side of the drama, but he's taking the anniversary shows very seriously and has hinted he'll be embarking on a strict rehearsal schedule as it nears.
Quizzed if he's planning on watching Man City vs Man Utd in the FA Cup final on Saturday 25th May, he said: "I’m not as I’ll be bang in rehearsals for DM so I’ll be living like a monk and looking like a spunk".
I’m not as I’ll be bang in rehearsals for DM so I’ll be living like a monk and looking like a spunk— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024
Liam Gallagher also revealed which song he's looking forward to playing the most on the tour, citing Supersonic B-Side I Will Believe as his top choice.
I will believe— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024
Listen to the track, which featured on the flip side to their 1994 single along with Take Me Away and Columbia, here:
Oasis - I Will Believe
Liam Gallagher previously confirmed he will play the debut Oasis album in full on all the dates, along with B-Sides "from the era," so fans can expect to hear the likes of Whatever, Listen Up, Up In The Sky, Fade Away, Up In The Sky, D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman?, I Am The Walrus - their Beatles cover and more.
His Manchester gigs will see him joined by special guests, Cast, while his son Gene's new band VILLANELLE is confirmed to open the dates.
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.
