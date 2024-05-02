Liam Gallagher jokes he'll play Lidl if Manchester's Co-op Live isn't "sorted" for Definitely Maybe dates

The former Oasis frontman plays four nights at the yet-to-be opened venue, which is suffering from setbacks, in June.

Liam Gallagher has said he'll play a gig at Lidl supermarket if he can't play Manchester's Co-op Live.

The former Oasis frontman is set to play four homecoming shows as part of his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates next month.

However, the venue has been marred by setbacks and and the likes of Peter Kay, The Black Keys and Olivia Rodrigo have been forced to postpone dates due to "an ongoing venue-related technical issue".

When asked by a fan on X what he'd do if the venue isn't "sorted" by his Definitely Maybe dates, Liam displayed his classic sense of humour, writing: "Gig in LIDL".

Unsurprisingly, Lidl added to the banter, with the supermarket change replying: "We're gonna roll with it".

The Cigarettes & Alcohol singer might be finding the funny side of the drama, but he's taking the anniversary shows very seriously and has hinted he'll be embarking on a strict rehearsal schedule as it nears.

Quizzed if he's planning on watching Man City vs Man Utd in the FA Cup final on Saturday 25th May, he said: "I’m not as I’ll be bang in rehearsals for DM so I’ll be living like a monk and looking like a spunk".

Liam Gallagher also revealed which song he's looking forward to playing the most on the tour, citing Supersonic B-Side I Will Believe as his top choice.

Listen to the track, which featured on the flip side to their 1994 single along with Take Me Away and Columbia, here:

Liam Gallagher previously confirmed he will play the debut Oasis album in full on all the dates, along with B-Sides "from the era," so fans can expect to hear the likes of Whatever, Listen Up, Up In The Sky, Fade Away, Up In The Sky, D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman?, I Am The Walrus - their Beatles cover and more.

His Manchester gigs will see him joined by special guests, Cast, while his son Gene's new band VILLANELLE is confirmed to open the dates.

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.