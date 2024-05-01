Liam Gallagher will be "living like a monk" ahead of Definitely Maybe tour dates

On Air Now
The former Oasis frontman is preparing to celebrate 30 years since the release of the band's debut album.
Liam Gallagher is knuckling down for rehearsals ahead of his Definitely Maybe tour dates.
The former Oasis frontman is set to celebrate 30 years since the release of their debut album with a huge string of dates this summer, which kick off in Sheffield on 1st June, and has been sharing some of his preparations so far.
Quizzed by a fan if he's planning on watching his beloved Man City play Man Utd in the FA Cup final on Saturday 25th May, the Supersonic rocker replied: "I’m not as I’ll be bang in rehearsals for DM so I’ll be living like a monk and looking like a spunk".
I’m not as I’ll be bang in rehearsals for DM so I’ll be living like a monk and looking like a spunk— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024
The Manchester rocker has also revealed which song he's most excited about performing on his upcoming gigs, which include four nights each at the new Manchester Co-op Live Arena and The O2, London.
Gallagher has previously teased that he'll play the seminal album in full alongside B-Sides from the era and quizzed by a fan on X which song he's most looking forward to playing, he replied: "I will believe".
I will believe— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024
A live version of I Will Believe featured on the B-side to debut Oasis single Supersonic, alongside Take Me Away and the demo of Columbia.
Oasis - I Will Believe
The Manchester rocker has also teased further details about the dates, which kick off in Sheffield's Utilita Arena on 1st June.
Asked if some of the band's older songs will be on the setlist, he responded: "Defo lock all the doors".
Defo lock all the doors— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024
Quizzed by another if there will be any "surprises" on the dates, he added that there would be 100s"
100s— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024
One thing that won't be a surprise is the appearance of Oasis co-founder and original guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, who told Radio X he "can't wait" for the shows.
Speaking to Toby Tarrant on Bonehead's Christmas Day Show, he said: "It’s gonna be incredible. I can’t wait. There’s songs on there I really can’t wait to play again. Songs like Up In The Sky I just cannot wait. I’ve been sort of running through it at home and just like woah.”
Asked if he’s had to re-famailarise himself with some of the band's older tracks for the throwback setlist, he confirmed: "There’s songs on there I haven’t done since 1999. It’s a case of, ‘I better have a quick run through of how this one goes,’ but as soon as you put a guitar round you and put on the song on and play along I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah that’s how it goes. Course you know it.’" He added: "If I don’t know it by now!"
Bonehead on 30 years since Definitely Maybe
Fans can also expect to see Liam's youngest son Gene opening the gigs with his band VILLANNELLE.
There good I’m gonna put them on 1st for DM tour— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 31, 2024
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.