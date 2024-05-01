Liam Gallagher will be "living like a monk" ahead of Definitely Maybe tour dates

Liam Gallagher embarks on his Definitely Maybe dates in June. Picture: Xavi Torrent/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman is preparing to celebrate 30 years since the release of the band's debut album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher is knuckling down for rehearsals ahead of his Definitely Maybe tour dates.

The former Oasis frontman is set to celebrate 30 years since the release of their debut album with a huge string of dates this summer, which kick off in Sheffield on 1st June, and has been sharing some of his preparations so far.

Quizzed by a fan if he's planning on watching his beloved Man City play Man Utd in the FA Cup final on Saturday 25th May, the Supersonic rocker replied: "I’m not as I’ll be bang in rehearsals for DM so I’ll be living like a monk and looking like a spunk".

I’m not as I’ll be bang in rehearsals for DM so I’ll be living like a monk and looking like a spunk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024

The Manchester rocker has also revealed which song he's most excited about performing on his upcoming gigs, which include four nights each at the new Manchester Co-op Live Arena and The O2, London.

Gallagher has previously teased that he'll play the seminal album in full alongside B-Sides from the era and quizzed by a fan on X which song he's most looking forward to playing, he replied: "I will believe".

I will believe — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024

A live version of I Will Believe featured on the B-side to debut Oasis single Supersonic, alongside Take Me Away and the demo of Columbia.

Oasis - I Will Believe

The Manchester rocker has also teased further details about the dates, which kick off in Sheffield's Utilita Arena on 1st June.

Asked if some of the band's older songs will be on the setlist, he responded: "Defo lock all the doors".

Defo lock all the doors — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024

Quizzed by another if there will be any "surprises" on the dates, he added that there would be 100s"

100s — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2024

One thing that won't be a surprise is the appearance of Oasis co-founder and original guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, who told Radio X he "can't wait" for the shows.

Speaking to Toby Tarrant on Bonehead's Christmas Day Show, he said: "It’s gonna be incredible. I can’t wait. There’s songs on there I really can’t wait to play again. Songs like Up In The Sky I just cannot wait. I’ve been sort of running through it at home and just like woah.”

Asked if he’s had to re-famailarise himself with some of the band's older tracks for the throwback setlist, he confirmed: "There’s songs on there I haven’t done since 1999. It’s a case of, ‘I better have a quick run through of how this one goes,’ but as soon as you put a guitar round you and put on the song on and play along I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah that’s how it goes. Course you know it.’" He added: "If I don’t know it by now!"

Bonehead on 30 years since Definitely Maybe

Fans can also expect to see Liam's youngest son Gene opening the gigs with his band VILLANNELLE.

There good I’m gonna put them on 1st for DM tour — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 31, 2024

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe UK & Ireland tour & festival dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena - Cast as support

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.