Liam Gallagher announces Definitely Maybe 30 Years Anniversary Tour for 2024

Liam Gallagher has announced a tour to mark 30 years of Definitely Maybe. Picture: Jill Furmanovsky

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman will celebrate 30 years of their seminal debut album with gigs across the UK. Find out how to buy tickets.

Liam Gallagher has announced his plans to embark on the Definitely Maybe 30 Years tour.

Keeping true to his word, the Oasis legend has confirmed he will celebrate three decades since the release of the band's debut album - which included the iconic singles, Rock 'n' Roll Star, Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Supersonic and Slide Away - with dates across the UK next year.

The Manchester legend will perform the classic album, which was first released on 29th August 1994, in full and play a helping of B-Sides from the era.

The dates will include three nights at The O2, London and three nights in his hometown at Manchester's Co-op Live arena, where he'll also bring his extra special dates to a close.

Liam Gallagher said of the announcement: "I'm bouncing around the house to announce the Definitely Maybe Tour. The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn't be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x".

See Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe 30 Years UK & Ireland tour dates:

Saturday 1st June 2024: Sheffield Utilita Arena

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

How to buy tickets to Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe dates:

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 20th October at 9am BST from gigsandtours.com/tour/liam-gallagher.

Fans will also have the chance to win tickets to see Liam Gallagher on his Definitely Maybe 30 Years Celebration Tour at a venue of their choice on The Chris Moyles Show this morning (Monday 16th October) and this week on The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell this Monday - Thursday from 7pm.