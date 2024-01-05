Listen to Liam Gallagher and John Squire's Just Another Rainbow single

John Squire and Liam Gallagher have shared their joint single. Picture: Tom Oxley

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman and legendary Stone Roses guitarist have officially released their first single together.

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have released their Just Another Rainbow single.

The former Oasis frontman and legendary Stone Roses guitarist and songwriter, previously teased their exciting collaboration and now fans can listen to all 5:36 minutes of the psychedelic-infused track in all its glory.

Liam Gallagher said in a press release: “I think John's a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I'm concerned. There's not enough of his music out there, whether it's with the Roses or himself. It's good to see him back writing songs and f***ing good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the f***ing guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind.”

John Squire commented on the single: “To me the most obvious take on Just Another Rainbow is that it's about disappointment, and the sentiment is that you never get what you really want. But I don't like to explain songs, I think that's the privilege of the listener, it's whatever you want it to be. To me, it's also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together, which is weird.”

Liam Gallagher has been letting fans know that something was in the works with Stone Roses and Seahorses legend for quite some time, telling his followers back in September 2022 that a supergroup was "incoming".

True to his word, the supergroup materialised after the pair reconnected when Squire made an appearance during Gallagher's gargantuan Knebworth gigs to perform Champagne Supernova on guitar - a call back to his appearance at the original Oasis shows at the hallowed ground.

Fans can expect much more to come from the Manchester duo, including a full collaborative album which started out in Squire's Macclesfield studio and took shape in Los Angeles during sessions with revered producer Greg Kurstin, who plays bass on the record and has previously worked with Gallagher on his solo albums. Drums also come courtesy of Joey Waronker, known for his work with Beck, R.E.M. and Atoms for Peace.

Not content to tease that their project is (according to Liam) the best record since The Beatles' Revolver, the duo have also teased that it could be supported by live dates this year.

The title and release date of their joint album is yet to be confirmed, but there's no doubt we'll be hearing more from the Manchester legends soon.

Meanwhile, former Oasis guitarist Bonehead and lifelong friend of Liam Gallagher has teased he has heard the duo's joint album in full, but he's keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to the record.

"I’m not involved in anyway whatsoever, but I’ve heard it," he told Toby Tarrant on his special Bonehead's Christmas Day show

“I’m not going to tell you anything. I’m going to keep you all in suspense. I’m not gonna say it’s this, that or whatever, but I’ve heard it from start to finish and I’ll keep you all going ‘Go on, tell us, tell us, tell us’.”

“It’s not for me to say," he added. "I shall leave it to the man himself,” he maintained before letting slip: "It’s very good".