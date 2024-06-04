Liam Gallagher says Noel's "still playing hard to get" at Definitely Maybe Cardiff show

Liam Gallagher at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in 2024. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman dedicated played his second Definitely Maybe anniversary date and dedicated Half The World Away to his brother once again.

Liam Gallagher made the second stop on his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour with a date at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Monday (3rd June).

The former Oasis rocker kept his setlist the same, choosing to cover the Noel-sung B-side Half The World Away, while calling out his "little" brother.

Introducing the track to the crowd, he said: "Right then. So I'm gonna dedicate this next tune to my little brother, who's still playing hard to get, but that's all right."

"But word on the street was he was spotted in a really posh chocolate shop," he added. "One of those Thorntons... buying some chocolates, so you never know. D'you know what I mean?"

Watch his dedication and see him perform the track in a video shared on YouTube by Kev Lew, below:

LIAM GALLAGHER - HALF THE WORLD AWAY - UTILLITA ARENA - CARDIFF - 03.06.24

As with his Sheffield show before it, Liam Gallagher performed a 20-track-set of favourites from the album "mixed up" just as he promised, playing the likes of Columbia, Shakermaker, Up In the Sky and Digsy's Dinner.

Liam also treated fans to B-sides such as Cloudburst, I Will Believe, D'Yer Wanna Be A Space Man and (It's Good) To Be Free and Married With Children,

Treating fans to two encores, Liam ended his set on The Beatles cover of I Am The Walrus once again.

Watch his intro and his performance of Rock 'n' Roll Star, courtesy of Radio X's on Polly James.

Liam Gallagher Definitely Maybe intro in Cardiff Arena

After the set Liam took to Twitter to write: "Thank you Cardiff you was BIBLICAL stay cool go easy LG x".

Thank you Cardiff you was BIBLICAL stay cool go easy LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 3, 2024

See Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary setlist in Cardiff on 3rd June 2024:

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Columbia

Shakermaker

Up In The Sky

Digsy's Dinner

Bring It On Down

Cloudburst

I Will Believe

Half The World Away

D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman?

Fade Away

Lock All The Doors (the demo version)

(It's Good) To Be Free

Whatever

Cigarettes And Alcohol

Married With Children

Encore:

Supersonic

Slide Away

Live Forever

Encore 2:

I Am The Walrus

Liam Gallagher continues his Definitely Maybe dates this Thursday 6th June at The O2, London, where he'll play four shows before moving onto his hometown in Manchester.

Liam Gallagher's remaining Definitely Maybe dates:

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.