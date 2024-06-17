Liam Gallagher hails Manchester as he wraps up first two of four "BIBLICAL" homecoming gigs at Co-op Live

17 June 2024, 10:19 | Updated: 17 June 2024, 10:38

Liam Gallagher brings Definitely Maybe tour to The Co-op Live Manchester
Liam Gallagher brings Definitely Maybe tour to The Co-op Live Manchester. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis singer thanked his hometown after completing the first half of his scheduled shows at the new venue.

Liam Gallagher has praised his hometown of Manchester and the new Co-op Live arena playing two of his four scheduled nights at the venue this weekend.

The former Oasis frontman has been treating fans to a nostalgia trip as he takes his Definitely Anniversary 30th anniversary show across the UK and Ireland.

After dates in Sheffield, Cardiff and London, the Britpop legend finally made a stop in his beloved Manchester, taking to the stage at the Co-op Live on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th June.

Unsurprisingly, the home crowds were electric, and according to The Manc, the Liam kicked things off by declaring to the venue that he wanted to put The Co-Op Live "on the map".

Liam also used his dates in Manchester to perform the Columbia (Sawmills demo) version for the first time ever, following its release that week.

Taking to X after finishing his second night at the new venue, the Live Forever singer wrote: "Manchester you did it again that areana is well and truly on the map and it’s all down to you lot both nights were BIBLICAL loud proud and cool as f*** I love and adore you all stay young LG x (sic)."

Both nights saw a supporting set from Liverpool 90s rockers Cast, before Liam played iconic Definitely Maybe album tracks such as Rock 'n' Roll Star, Supersonic, Live Forever and Cigarettes & Alcohol, alongside B-Sides from the era.

Liam Gallagher plays Definitely Maybe dates at the Co-Op Live, Manchester
Liam Gallagher plays Definitely Maybe dates at the Co-Op Live, Manchester. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

Gallagher continues his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates at Glasgow OVO Hydro this week with The View as support, before returning to Manchester to complete his homecoming shows with two more dates at the Manchester venue- with Cast returning as special guests.

The rocker is also set for festival stints at TRNSMT Festival 2024, before heading to Belfast's VITAL festival, where they will be joined on the bill by Kasabian, before he plays a duo of headline shows at Reading & Leeds 2024 on the August bank holiday weekend.

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away at Sheffield Arena

See the remainder of Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe UK & Ireland tour dates:

  • Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
  • Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
  • Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
  • Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
  • Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
  • Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival
  • Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick
  • Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support
  • Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024
  • Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.

