TRNSMT Festival 2024: Dates, headliners, line-up & tickets

The Glasgow Green event will return next year, but how much do we know about the festival so far?

TRNSMT 2024 is set to open its doors again next year.

The Scottish festival - which takes place in Glasgow Green - saw epic performances from Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975 and Kasabian this year and no doubt its 2024 instalment will be bigger and better than ever.

So when does TRNSMT 2024 take place and who's on the line-up?

Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including who's on the line-up, what the stage times are and if you can buy tickets.

What dates are TRNSMT Festival 2024?

TRNSMT Festival 2024 takes place from 12th - 14th July on Glasgow Green.

Who's headlining TRNSMT 2024?

The headliners for TRNSMT 2024 are not yet confirmed.

Are TRNSMT 2024 tickets on sale?

Early bird tickets for TRNSMT Festival went on sale earlier this year, but have now sold out. You can join trnsmtfest.com/sign-up to be the first to hear about any news or updates.

Who headlined TRNSMT 2023?

TRNSMT Festival 2023 saw headliners in Pulp, Sam Fender, and The 1975. Other top performances came from Kasabian. Royal Blood and more.

TRNSMT Festival has announced its line-up for 2023
TRNSMT Festival 2023 headliners. Picture: 1. Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty 2. JMEnternational/Getty Images 3. Simone Joyner/Getty Images 4. Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images 5. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

