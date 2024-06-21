Liam Gallagher's son Gene's band VILLANELLE for 2024 UK tour

Gene Gallagher on stage singing as part of Villanelle with his father Liam Gallagher inset. Picture: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns, Jon Mo Photography

By Jenny Mensah

The budding rock star has been opening up for the former Oasis frontman on some of his Definitely Maybe dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher's son Gene is set to embark on a UK tour with his band VILLANELLE.

The youngest son of the former Oasis frontman - who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Appleton - has been supporting Liam on his recent Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates this month and now his band will play their own headline UK tour.

You can catch VILLANELLE at the likes of Stereo in Glasgow, Night & Day in Manchester and Oslo in London.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 21st June at 9am from gigsandtours.com.

See VILLANELLE's November 2024 UK Tour dates:

Tuesday 19th November: Glasgow - Stereo

Wednesday 20th November: Newcastle -, The Grovw

Friday 22nd November: Manchester - Night & Day

Saturday 23rd November: Leeds - The Key Club

Sunday 24th November: Birmingham -Mama Roux

Tuesday 26th November: Bristol - Dareshack

Wednesday 27th November: Nottingham - The Bodega

Thursday 28th November: London - Oslo

Ahead of his Definitely Maybe dates, Liam Gallagher defended his choice to give his son a leg up after he told fans Villanelle would be opening the nostalgic tour.

Taking to X, he wrote: "I’ve given many opportunities to many young bands over the years it’s what you do if you can now it’s VILLANELLES turn if you don’t like it F**KOFF LG x"

I’ve given many opportunities to many young bands over the years it’s what you do if you can now it’s VILLANELLES turn if you don’t like it FUCKOFF LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 5, 2024

On the whole, fans agreed with the Manchester rocker, saying he didn't need to explain himself or apologise, to which he responded that he was simply putting people in their place.

However, one fan did accuse him of nepotism, to which the Supersonic singer replied: "Is it f*** he’s my son it’s what you do".

Is it fuck he’s my son it’s what you do — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 5, 2024

When a fan asked if his eldest son's band, Automotion, would be taking to the stage, Gallagher revealed that Lennon - who he shares with ex wife Patsy Kensit - was also offered the opportunity and politely declined.

He was asked and politely refused — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 5, 2024

Liam Gallagher continues his Definitely Maybe tour with a duo of dates at 3Arena Dublin, before returning back to his hometown to complete two more shows at Co-op Live Manchester, which he has dubbed as "up there" with New York's Madison Square Garden.

See the remainder of Liam Gallagher's 2024 Definitely Maybe dates:

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info on how to buy tickets.