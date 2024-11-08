James announce outdoor dates for 2025

James have announced dates for 2025. Picture: Press

The Manchester legends will embark a string of dates next year. Find out where they're headed and how you can be there.

James have announced live dates for summer 2025.

The Manchester legends will kick off the summer with shows at Cheltenham’s Wychwood Festival on Saturday 31st May with tickets for the event on sale now.

Tim Booth and co will then go on to play 11 venues, including TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall, Live at Lincoln Castle, Hampton Court Palace Festival and Live at Llangollen Pavilion.

We are excited to announce 2025 outdoor shows. Hope to see you there.



🎟️ Presale tickets open 10am on Wednesday 13th November ‘24. Keep an eye out for our next post with all the details on how to access the presale. pic.twitter.com/Q4tj3cCNpn — James (@wearejames) November 8, 2024

Joining James on tour will be special guests Shed Seven (Thetford and Cardiff Castle), Razorlight (Plymouth Hoe and Cannock), Happy Mondays (Colchester), Jamie Webster (Plymouth, Thetford, Cannock and Cardiff), The K’s (Lincoln), Lightning Seeds (Colchester), Tom A Smith (Lincoln and Plymouth) and The Waeve (Colchester).

Presale tickets open at 10am on Wednesday 13th November. Visit wearejames.com and ticketmaster.co.uk for more information and to buy tickets.

James celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2023 with a tour of inspired orchestral re-workings of hits, B-sides and obscure favourites.

Today also sees the much-loved band announce JAMES, LIVE AT THE ACROPOLIS, which was recorded at the iconic Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens in July 2023.

The album and accompanying film captures James performing a very special show with a 22 piece orchestra and gospel choir for a spellbinding and unique concert.

The album also contains 10 tracks that were not featured on the band’s recent #1 album, Be Opened By The Wonderful.

James Live at the Acropolis is released on 31st January 2025. Picture: Press

Tim Booth said of the news: “We flew a 22-piece orchestra, eight-piece choir, nine piece band and all the brilliant technical crew needed to the oldest music venue in the world to see if we could capture magic in a bottle. Could the spontaneity and chaos of James blend with the vision and structure of Joe Duddell, orchestra, and choir. We did it! Athena smiled on us, Chris Atkins and his film crew captured the moment and collectively, we did it. In this gig the band, choir and orchestra become one. Magic in a bottle.”

James, Live at The Acropolis

Since then, the Sit Down outfit have continued to sell-out stages across the UK and beyond, most recently completing a US co-headline tour with legendary Smiths’ guitarist genius Johnny Marr.

Their newly announced outdoor dates add to their previously confirmed set at Isle of Wight Festival 2025.

See James' 2025 outdoor dates:

31st May: Wychwood Festival, Cheltenham - TICKETS ON SALE NOW

6th June: TK Maxx presents Live At The Piece Hall, Halifax

11th June: Hampton Court Palace Festival

12th June: TK Maxx presents Plymouth Summer Sessions

14th June: Live At Lincoln Castle

19th June: Thetford Forest

21st June: OceanFest, Croyde Bay

22nd June: Isle of Wight Festival

28th June: Cannock Chase Forest

29th June: Live at Llangollen Pavillion

10th July: TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle

22nd August: Colchester Castle Summer Series

