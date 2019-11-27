The 10 best BAGGY albums

27 November 2019, 16:43

Bez from Happy Mondays performs at Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands on May 20 1991
Bez from Happy Mondays performs at Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands on May 20 1991. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

The finest albums from the early 90s that can fill an indie club dancefloor, from Happy Mondays to The Charlatans.

Baggy - it was a state of mind. Baggy - it was all about the beats, the groove, the vibe. Baggy - it was about the size of your trousers. For a brief period between 1988 and 1991, the charts were alive with the sound of Funky Drummer samples and blissed-out vocals. Acid House had calmed down the clubs and indie was the next stop. The number of bands that mixed guitar riffing with dancefloor beats flourished - and while the album wasn't the ideal format for the genre (it's best suited to an extended 12" remix), some acts produced some fine works. Here are ten of the best.

  1. Happy Mondays - Pills 'N' Thrills And Bellyaches

    Happy Mondays - Pills 'N' Thrills And Bellyaches album cover
    Happy Mondays - Pills 'N' Thrills And Bellyaches album cover. Picture: Press

    The Mondays had basically invented the whole baggy genre with their 1988 album Bummed, which punctuated their abrasive guitar ditties with some sly beats, but the 1990 follow-up was their commercial peak. It kicks off with Kinky Afro, includes the witchy Loose Fit and the single was the peerless Step On. DJ Paul Oakenfold produced, so you can dance to it for sure.

  2. Inspiral Carpets - Life

    Inspiral Carpets - Life album cover
    Inspiral Carpets - Life album cover. Picture: Press

    Over the course of several EPs, Clint Boon's Inspiral Carpets forged their own peculiar sound: Boon's retro-sounding Farfisa organ, singer Tom Hingley's dramatic vocals and some solid rhythms. Their live show was legendary - all psychedelic lights and projections - and their debut album mixes kitchen sink drama with killer tunes. It may miss off some of their finer early moments such as Joe and Find Out Why, but includes the memorable This Is How It Feels.

  3. The Mock Turtles - Turtle Soup

    The Mock Turtles - Turtle Soup album cover
    The Mock Turtles - Turtle Soup album cover. Picture: Press

    For a time, Martin Coogan was more famous than his impressionist comedian brother Steve, thanks to their hit Can You Dig It? The baggy shuffle was rather gratuitously grafted onto their finely-hones tunes, but their debut album is worth a listen.

  4. The Charlatans - Some Friendly

    The Charlatans - Some Friendly album cover
    The Charlatans - Some Friendly album cover. Picture: Press

    Tim Burgess and his bandmates have been through so many styles and reinventions, it's charming to think back to when they were essentially The Stone Roses' little brother band. Their 1990 debut made the mistake of leaving off the hit The Only One I Know initially (it was soon added on later editions), but includes the ponderous Then and live favourite Sproston Green.

  5. Northside - Chicken Rhythms

    Northside - Chicken Rhythms album cover
    Northside - Chicken Rhythms album cover. Picture: Press

    Released at the tail end of Factory Records' reign over Manchester, Northside paled in comparison with the mighty Happy Mondays, but their ramshackle indie is uniquely baggy. Shall We Take A Trip could only have been recorded in the 90s, while Moody Places and My Rising Star have a mystique of their own.

  6. The Farm - Spartacus

    The Farm - Spartacus album cover
    The Farm - Spartacus album cover. Picture: Press

    Liverpool's Farm joined the baggy wave with their single Stepping Stone, but it was their single Groovy Train that made them household heroes. Debut album Spartacus included the perennial favourite All Together Now, but the follow-up, Love See No Colour, failed to chart. They're still touring, though!

  7. Blur - Leisure

    Blur - Leisure album cover
    Blur - Leisure album cover. Picture: Press

    Yes, really! Before they reinvented British music with Parklife, the band formerly known as Seymour brought up the baggy shuffle and embraced some early Pink Floydisms on this decent collection of songs. She's So High is dreamy psych, There's No Other Way was a Funky Drummer-powered classic and Sing is just perfect. But baggy didn't suit Blur and they soon parted ways, leaving this oddity behind.

  8. World Of Twist - Quality Street

    World Of Twist - Quality Street album cover
    World Of Twist - Quality Street album cover. Picture: Press

    Not so well remembered as other acts on this list, but their tune The Storm was a banger and was backed with an excellent baggy cover of The Rolling Stones' She's A Rainbow, produced by Martin Hannett of Joy Division and Happy Mondays fame. According to legend, Oasis were nearly called Sons Of The Stage after one of their songs and Saint Etienne namechecked them on their debut album: "To the sound of the World of Twist/You leant over and gave me a kiss."

  9. Flowered Up - A Life With Brian

    Flowered Up - A Life With Brian album cover
    Flowered Up - A Life With Brian album cover. Picture: Press

    London's answer to Madchester, Camden's Flowered Up had their own "Bez" in the shape of Barry Mooncult, a dancer who paraded the stage with a massive fake flower on his head. Featuring the hedonistic anthem It's On and the hit Phobia, the band's momentum quickly stalled, but this is a good document of the baggy era. Includes a song called Doris... Is A Little Bit Partial.

  10. James - Gold Mother

    James - Gold Mother album cover
    James - Gold Mother album cover. Picture: Press

    It may seem a bit unfair to lump James into the baggy bracket, seeing as they've had a long and varied career, but Gold Mother is one of the key works in the genre - and do you remember the t-shirts? Kicking off with the indie club favourite Come Home, the album also includes the classic How Was It For You and the rousing title track. Later editions included the baggy classic Sit Down.

Latest Videos

Kevin Smith talks about his heart attack and extreme weight loss with Chris Moyles

WATCH: Kevin Smith talks to Chris Moyles about his heart attack and extreme weight loss

The Chris Moyles Show

Gavin and Stacey first look teaser released

WATCH: The first Gavin and Stacey Christmas special sneak peek has been released

News

Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

VIDEO: Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

The Chris Moyles Show

Stephen Graham stars in Noel Gallagher's Wandering Star video

VIDEO: Stephen Graham plays Father Christmas in Noel Gallagher's Wandering Star video

Noel Gallagher

Latest Lists

Sex Pistols original line-up for Steve Jones, Johnny Rotten (John Lydon), Glen Matlock and Paul Cook

The 50 best debut singles

Alan McGee, co owner Creation Records label, and manager of Oasis, pictured at his office, 24th March 1997.

The greatest ever indie record labels

The Clash

10 great songs about the radio

Bjork - Debut album cover

The best solo albums

Rodin's Thinker pondering the big questions in music

The best philosophical songs

Latest On Radio X

Courteeners' Liam Fray and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

WATCH: Courteeners cover Arctic Monkeys' Suck It And See at Sheffield gig

Courteeners

JIMI HENDRIX at Isle Of Wight Festival 1970

Where was Jimi Hendrix's final gig and what did he play?

Christmas Jumpers 2018

The best Christmas jumpers for 2019

Beabadoobee, Celeste and Joy Crookes nominated for BRITs 2020 Rising Star award

BRIT Awards 2020 Rising Star shortlisted artists announced

News

Liam Gallagher PR

Liam Gallagher announces huge Heaton Park show for 2020

Liam Gallagher

Brandon Flowers of The Killers 2020

The Killers add two new dates to Imploding The Mirage UK & Irish stadium tour

The Killers