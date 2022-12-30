These classic albums are turning 30 in 2023

30 December 2022, 09:00

Best albums of 1993: Suede, New Order, Smashing Pumpkins, Blur and Nirvana
Best albums of 1993: Suede, New Order, Smashing Pumpkins, Blur and Nirvana. Picture: Press

'93 - the year of In Utero, Siamese Dream, Suede and Modern Life Is Rubbish. Britpop is here, grunge is on the wane, what other great albums were released?

  1. Radiohead - Pablo Honey: released 22nd February 1993

    It all started here: the debut album from the Oxford alt.rock gods was released, which featured the classic Creep and Anyone Can Play Guitar.

    Radiohead - Pablo Honey album cover artwork
    Radiohead - Pablo Honey album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  2. The Cranberries: Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We: released 1st March 1993

    The Irish band's debut album featured the tracks Dreams, Sunday and the hit Linger.

    The Cranberries: Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We album cover artwork
    The Cranberries: Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  3. Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way: released 1st March 1993

    Kravitz' third album after Let Love Rule (1989) and Mama Said (1991) included the blistering title track, which made Number 4 in the UK charts.

    Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way album cover artwork
    Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  4. Depeche Mode - Songs Of Faith And Devotion: released 22nd March 1993

    The Basildon electro-rockers released their eighth album, which included I Feel You, Condemnation and Walking In My Shoes. A live version of the LP was released in December of 1993.

    Depeche Mode - Songs Of Faith And Devotion album cover artwork
    Depeche Mode - Songs Of Faith And Devotion album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  5. Suede - Suede: released 5th April 1993

    Alongside Modern Life Is Rubbish, the first seeds of Britpop were sowed here with the release of Brett Anderson and co's debut. It included The Drowners, Animal Nitrate, So Young and Metal Mickey.

    Suede - Suede album cover artwork
    Suede - Suede album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  6. David Bowie - Black Tie White Noise: released 5th April 1993

    Bowie's first album following the Tin Machine experiment was seen as a return to form, with the title track, the single Jump They Say and a cover of Morrissey's I Know It's Gonna Happen Some Day all standout moments.

    David Bowie - Black Tie White Noise album cover artwork
    David Bowie - Black Tie White Noise album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  7. PJ Harvey - Rid Of Me: released 4th May 1993

    Peej released her second album which included 50ft Queenie and Legs.

    PJ Harvey - Rid Of Me album cover artwork
    PJ Harvey - Rid Of Me album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  8. New Order - Republic: released 4th May 1993

    The legendary Manchester band released their sixth album - and their last for eight years - in 1993, which featured Regret, Spooky, World and Ruined In A Day.

    New Order - Republic album cover artwork
    New Order - Republic album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  9. Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish: released 4th May 1993

    Britpop began here! After the lukewarm critical response to their debut album Leisure, the band returned with a new sound that embraced classic British music and themes. Hits included For Tomorrow, Chemical World and Sunday Sunday.

    Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish album cover artwork
    Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  10. Manic Street Preachers - Gold Against The Soul: released 21st June 1993

    The Welsh wonders released their second album, which included the tracks La Tristesse Durera (Scream To A Sigh) and From Despair To Where.

    Manic Street Preachers - Gold Against The Soul album cover artwork
    Manic Street Preachers - Gold Against The Soul album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  11. Verve - A Storm In Heaven: released 21st June 1993

    Verve (no "The" in those days, it was before the legal action from the jazz label of the same name) released their debut album, which featured Slide Away and Blue.

    Verve - A Storm In Heaven album cover artwork
    Verve - A Storm In Heaven album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  12. U2 - Zooropa: released 5th July 1993

    Bono and co released this mini-album in the midst of the mammoth Zoo TV Tour and included The Edge on a rare vocal on the track Numb.

    U2 - Zooropa album cover artwork
    U2 - Zooropa album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  13. Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream: released 19th July 1993

    The follow-up to Gish saw Billy Corgan take more control of the Pumpkins' sound, which spawned the hits Today, Rocket, Cherub Rock and the classic Disarm.

    Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream album cover artwork
    Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  14. Cypress Hill - Black Sunday: released 26th July 1993

    The hip hop collective released their second album, which included the classic Insane In The Brain.

    Cypress Hill - Black Sunday album cover artwork
    Cypress Hill - Black Sunday album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  15. Bjork - Debut: released 5th July 1993

    The former Sugarcubes singer issued her, well, debut album this year - big hits from the LP included Human Behaviour, Venus As A Boy and Big Time Sensuality.

    Bjork - Debut album cover artwork
    Bjork - Debut album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  16. Sheryl Crow - Tuesday Night Music Club: released 3rd August 1993

    Crow's debut album included the massive hits Run Baby Run and All I Wanna Do.

    Sheryl Crow - Tuesday Night Music Club album cover artwork
    Sheryl Crow - Tuesday Night Music Club album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  17. The Boo Radleys - Giant Steps: released 31st August 1993

    The Liverpool band's ground-breaking third album featured Wish I Was Skinny, Barney (And Me) and Lazarus.

    The Boo Radleys - Giant Steps album cover artwork
    The Boo Radleys - Giant Steps album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  18. The Breeders - Last Splash: released 31st August 1993

    Following the split of the Pixies, Kim Deal's supergroup made a second album, which featured her twin sister Kelley for the first time. The big hit from the LP was Cannonball.

    The Breeders - Last Splash album cover artwork
    The Breeders - Last Splash album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  19. Nirvana - In Utero: released 13th September 1993

    The third and final studio album from Nirvana was recorded with alt rock legend Steve Albini. Tracks included Heart Shaped Box, Pennyroyal Tea and All Apologies.

    Nirvana - In Utero album cover artwork
    Nirvana - In Utero album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  20. Paul Weller - Wild Wood: released 6th September 1993

    The Modfather released his second solo album, which included the great title track and the stunning opener, Sunflower.

    Paul Weller - Wild Wood album cover artwork
    Paul Weller - Wild Wood album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  21. Meat Loaf - Bat Out of Hell 2: Back Into Hell: released 14th September 1993

    The follow-up to the classic 1977 album was as big as its predecessor, going six times platinum in the UK alone. It gave birth to the enormous hit I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

    Meat Loaf - Bat Out of Hell 2: Back Into Hell album cover artwork
    Meat Loaf - Bat Out of Hell 2: Back Into Hell album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  22. Pet Shop Boys - Very: released 20th September 1993

    Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe's third studio album featured the singles Go West, Yesterday When I Was Mad and Can You Forgive Her?

    Pet Shop Boys - Very album cover artwork
    Pet Shop Boys - Very album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  23. James - Laid: released 27th September 1993

    The Manchester band's fifth album contained the classic title track and was produced by super-knob twiddler Brian Eno.

    James - Laid album cover artwork
    James - Laid album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  24. Pearl Jam - Vs.: released 19th October 1993

    Eddie Vedder's grunge heroes released the acclaimed follow up to Ten, which included Go, Daughter and Animal.

    Pearl Jam - Vs. album cover artwork
    Pearl Jam - Vs. album cover artwork. Picture: Press

  25. The Lemonheads - Come On Feel The Lemonheads: released 12th October 1993

    Evan Dando followed up the massive hit It's A Shame About Ray with his sixth album that contained the hit Into Your Arms.

    The Lemonheads - Come On Feel The Lemonheads album cover artwork
    The Lemonheads - Come On Feel The Lemonheads album cover artwork. Picture: Press

More X-Lists

A woman holds a Black Lives Matter flag during an event in remembrance of George Floyd, 24 May 2021

The 50 greatest protest songs

S*M*A*S*H in 1994: Salvatore Alessi, Ed Borrie, Rob Hague

The Top 10 Britpop One Hit Wonders

Some of the greatest debut singles of all time...

The 50 best debut singles

Ewan McGregor takes off to the sounds of Lust For Life by Iggy Pop in Trainspotting (1996)

The best movie soundtracks of all time

Inluential Albums

25 of the most influential albums in music history

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Noddy Holder of Slade and Shane MacGowan of The Pogues

How much do Slade and The Pogues make at Christmas?

News

Slade at the glam rock peak in 1973

Was this a Christmas Number 1... or not?

Quizzes

Up The Bracket: 20 Years Of The Libertines

Up The Bracket - 20 Years of The Libertines: Episodes, how to listen and more

The Libertines

John Kennedy's Track By Track Podcast

John Kennedy's Track By Track Podcast: Episodes, how to listen and more

X-Posure with John Kennedy

Christmas classics: Home Alone, The Grinch and Love Actually

The highest-grossing Christmas movies of all time

News