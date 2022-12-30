'93 - the year of In Utero, Siamese Dream, Suede and Modern Life Is Rubbish. Britpop is here, grunge is on the wane, what other great albums were released?

Radiohead - Pablo Honey: released 22nd February 1993 It all started here: the debut album from the Oxford alt.rock gods was released, which featured the classic Creep and Anyone Can Play Guitar. Radiohead - Pablo Honey album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Cranberries: Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We: released 1st March 1993 The Irish band's debut album featured the tracks Dreams, Sunday and the hit Linger. The Cranberries: Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way: released 1st March 1993 Kravitz' third album after Let Love Rule (1989) and Mama Said (1991) included the blistering title track, which made Number 4 in the UK charts. Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Depeche Mode - Songs Of Faith And Devotion: released 22nd March 1993 The Basildon electro-rockers released their eighth album, which included I Feel You, Condemnation and Walking In My Shoes. A live version of the LP was released in December of 1993. Depeche Mode - Songs Of Faith And Devotion album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Suede - Suede: released 5th April 1993 Alongside Modern Life Is Rubbish, the first seeds of Britpop were sowed here with the release of Brett Anderson and co's debut. It included The Drowners, Animal Nitrate, So Young and Metal Mickey. Suede - Suede album cover artwork. Picture: Press

David Bowie - Black Tie White Noise: released 5th April 1993 Bowie's first album following the Tin Machine experiment was seen as a return to form, with the title track, the single Jump They Say and a cover of Morrissey's I Know It's Gonna Happen Some Day all standout moments. David Bowie - Black Tie White Noise album cover artwork. Picture: Press

PJ Harvey - Rid Of Me: released 4th May 1993 Peej released her second album which included 50ft Queenie and Legs. PJ Harvey - Rid Of Me album cover artwork. Picture: Press

New Order - Republic: released 4th May 1993 The legendary Manchester band released their sixth album - and their last for eight years - in 1993, which featured Regret, Spooky, World and Ruined In A Day. New Order - Republic album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish: released 4th May 1993 Britpop began here! After the lukewarm critical response to their debut album Leisure, the band returned with a new sound that embraced classic British music and themes. Hits included For Tomorrow, Chemical World and Sunday Sunday. Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Manic Street Preachers - Gold Against The Soul: released 21st June 1993 The Welsh wonders released their second album, which included the tracks La Tristesse Durera (Scream To A Sigh) and From Despair To Where. Manic Street Preachers - Gold Against The Soul album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Verve - A Storm In Heaven: released 21st June 1993 Verve (no "The" in those days, it was before the legal action from the jazz label of the same name) released their debut album, which featured Slide Away and Blue. Verve - A Storm In Heaven album cover artwork. Picture: Press

U2 - Zooropa: released 5th July 1993 Bono and co released this mini-album in the midst of the mammoth Zoo TV Tour and included The Edge on a rare vocal on the track Numb. U2 - Zooropa album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream: released 19th July 1993 The follow-up to Gish saw Billy Corgan take more control of the Pumpkins' sound, which spawned the hits Today, Rocket, Cherub Rock and the classic Disarm. Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Cypress Hill - Black Sunday: released 26th July 1993 The hip hop collective released their second album, which included the classic Insane In The Brain. Cypress Hill - Black Sunday album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Bjork - Debut: released 5th July 1993 The former Sugarcubes singer issued her, well, debut album this year - big hits from the LP included Human Behaviour, Venus As A Boy and Big Time Sensuality. Bjork - Debut album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Sheryl Crow - Tuesday Night Music Club: released 3rd August 1993 Crow's debut album included the massive hits Run Baby Run and All I Wanna Do. Sheryl Crow - Tuesday Night Music Club album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Boo Radleys - Giant Steps: released 31st August 1993 The Liverpool band's ground-breaking third album featured Wish I Was Skinny, Barney (And Me) and Lazarus. The Boo Radleys - Giant Steps album cover artwork. Picture: Press

The Breeders - Last Splash: released 31st August 1993 Following the split of the Pixies, Kim Deal's supergroup made a second album, which featured her twin sister Kelley for the first time. The big hit from the LP was Cannonball. The Breeders - Last Splash album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Nirvana - In Utero: released 13th September 1993 The third and final studio album from Nirvana was recorded with alt rock legend Steve Albini. Tracks included Heart Shaped Box, Pennyroyal Tea and All Apologies. Nirvana - In Utero album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Paul Weller - Wild Wood: released 6th September 1993 The Modfather released his second solo album, which included the great title track and the stunning opener, Sunflower. Paul Weller - Wild Wood album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Meat Loaf - Bat Out of Hell 2: Back Into Hell: released 14th September 1993 The follow-up to the classic 1977 album was as big as its predecessor, going six times platinum in the UK alone. It gave birth to the enormous hit I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That). Meat Loaf - Bat Out of Hell 2: Back Into Hell album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Pet Shop Boys - Very: released 20th September 1993 Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe's third studio album featured the singles Go West, Yesterday When I Was Mad and Can You Forgive Her? Pet Shop Boys - Very album cover artwork. Picture: Press

James - Laid: released 27th September 1993 The Manchester band's fifth album contained the classic title track and was produced by super-knob twiddler Brian Eno. James - Laid album cover artwork. Picture: Press

Pearl Jam - Vs.: released 19th October 1993 Eddie Vedder's grunge heroes released the acclaimed follow up to Ten, which included Go, Daughter and Animal. Pearl Jam - Vs. album cover artwork. Picture: Press