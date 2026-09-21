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The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
21 September 2026, 17:54
'93 - the year of In Utero, Siamese Dream, Suede and Modern Life Is Rubbish. Britpop is here, grunge is on the wane, what other great albums were released?
It all started here: the debut album from the Oxford alt.rock gods was released, which featured the classic Creep and Anyone Can Play Guitar.
The Irish band's debut album featured the tracks Dreams, Sunday and the hit Linger.
Kravitz' third album after Let Love Rule (1989) and Mama Said (1991) included the blistering title track, which made Number 4 in the UK charts.
The Basildon electro-rockers released their eighth album, which included I Feel You, Condemnation and Walking In My Shoes. A live version of the LP was released in December of 1993.
Alongside Modern Life Is Rubbish, the first seeds of Britpop were sowed here with the release of Brett Anderson and co's debut. It included The Drowners, Animal Nitrate, So Young and Metal Mickey.
Bowie's first album following the Tin Machine experiment was seen as a return to form, with the title track, the single Jump They Say and a cover of Morrissey's I Know It's Gonna Happen Some Day all standout moments.
Peej released her second album which included 50ft Queenie and Legs.
The legendary Manchester band released their sixth album - and their last for eight years - in 1993, which featured Regret, Spooky, World and Ruined In A Day.
Britpop began here! After the lukewarm critical response to their debut album Leisure, the band returned with a new sound that embraced classic British music and themes. Hits included For Tomorrow, Chemical World and Sunday Sunday.
The Welsh wonders released their second album, which included the tracks La Tristesse Durera (Scream To A Sigh) and From Despair To Where.
Verve (no "The" in those days, it was before the legal action from the jazz label of the same name) released their debut album, which featured Slide Away and Blue.
Bono and co released this mini-album in the midst of the mammoth Zoo TV Tour and included The Edge on a rare vocal on the track Numb.
The follow-up to Gish saw Billy Corgan take more control of the Pumpkins' sound, which spawned the hits Today, Rocket, Cherub Rock and the classic Disarm.
The hip hop collective released their second album, which included the classic Insane In The Brain.
The former Sugarcubes singer issued her, well, debut album this year - big hits from the LP included Human Behaviour, Venus As A Boy and Big Time Sensuality.
Crow's debut album included the massive hits Run Baby Run and All I Wanna Do.
The Liverpool band's ground-breaking third album featured Wish I Was Skinny, Barney (And Me) and Lazarus.
Following the split of the Pixies, Kim Deal's supergroup made a second album, which featured her twin sister Kelley for the first time. The big hit from the LP was Cannonball.
The third and final studio album from Nirvana was recorded with alt rock legend Steve Albini. Tracks included Heart Shaped Box, Pennyroyal Tea and All Apologies.
The Modfather released his second solo album, which included the great title track and the stunning opener, Sunflower.
The follow-up to the classic 1977 album was as big as its predecessor, going six times platinum in the UK alone. It gave birth to the enormous hit I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).
Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe's third studio album featured the singles Go West, Yesterday When I Was Mad and Can You Forgive Her?
The Manchester band's fifth album contained the classic title track and was produced by super-knob twiddler Brian Eno.
Eddie Vedder's grunge heroes released the acclaimed follow up to Ten, which included Go, Daughter and Animal.
Evan Dando followed up the massive hit It's A Shame About Ray with his sixth album that contained the hit Into Your Arms.