These classic albums are turning 30 in 2023
30 December 2022, 09:00
'93 - the year of In Utero, Siamese Dream, Suede and Modern Life Is Rubbish. Britpop is here, grunge is on the wane, what other great albums were released?
Radiohead - Pablo Honey: released 22nd February 1993
It all started here: the debut album from the Oxford alt.rock gods was released, which featured the classic Creep and Anyone Can Play Guitar.
The Cranberries: Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We: released 1st March 1993
The Irish band's debut album featured the tracks Dreams, Sunday and the hit Linger.
Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way: released 1st March 1993
Kravitz' third album after Let Love Rule (1989) and Mama Said (1991) included the blistering title track, which made Number 4 in the UK charts.
Depeche Mode - Songs Of Faith And Devotion: released 22nd March 1993
The Basildon electro-rockers released their eighth album, which included I Feel You, Condemnation and Walking In My Shoes. A live version of the LP was released in December of 1993.
Suede - Suede: released 5th April 1993
Alongside Modern Life Is Rubbish, the first seeds of Britpop were sowed here with the release of Brett Anderson and co's debut. It included The Drowners, Animal Nitrate, So Young and Metal Mickey.
David Bowie - Black Tie White Noise: released 5th April 1993
Bowie's first album following the Tin Machine experiment was seen as a return to form, with the title track, the single Jump They Say and a cover of Morrissey's I Know It's Gonna Happen Some Day all standout moments.
PJ Harvey - Rid Of Me: released 4th May 1993
Peej released her second album which included 50ft Queenie and Legs.
New Order - Republic: released 4th May 1993
The legendary Manchester band released their sixth album - and their last for eight years - in 1993, which featured Regret, Spooky, World and Ruined In A Day.
Blur - Modern Life Is Rubbish: released 4th May 1993
Britpop began here! After the lukewarm critical response to their debut album Leisure, the band returned with a new sound that embraced classic British music and themes. Hits included For Tomorrow, Chemical World and Sunday Sunday.
Manic Street Preachers - Gold Against The Soul: released 21st June 1993
The Welsh wonders released their second album, which included the tracks La Tristesse Durera (Scream To A Sigh) and From Despair To Where.
Verve - A Storm In Heaven: released 21st June 1993
Verve (no "The" in those days, it was before the legal action from the jazz label of the same name) released their debut album, which featured Slide Away and Blue.
U2 - Zooropa: released 5th July 1993
Bono and co released this mini-album in the midst of the mammoth Zoo TV Tour and included The Edge on a rare vocal on the track Numb.
Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream: released 19th July 1993
The follow-up to Gish saw Billy Corgan take more control of the Pumpkins' sound, which spawned the hits Today, Rocket, Cherub Rock and the classic Disarm.
Cypress Hill - Black Sunday: released 26th July 1993
The hip hop collective released their second album, which included the classic Insane In The Brain.
Bjork - Debut: released 5th July 1993
The former Sugarcubes singer issued her, well, debut album this year - big hits from the LP included Human Behaviour, Venus As A Boy and Big Time Sensuality.
Sheryl Crow - Tuesday Night Music Club: released 3rd August 1993
Crow's debut album included the massive hits Run Baby Run and All I Wanna Do.
The Boo Radleys - Giant Steps: released 31st August 1993
The Liverpool band's ground-breaking third album featured Wish I Was Skinny, Barney (And Me) and Lazarus.
The Breeders - Last Splash: released 31st August 1993
Following the split of the Pixies, Kim Deal's supergroup made a second album, which featured her twin sister Kelley for the first time. The big hit from the LP was Cannonball.
Nirvana - In Utero: released 13th September 1993
The third and final studio album from Nirvana was recorded with alt rock legend Steve Albini. Tracks included Heart Shaped Box, Pennyroyal Tea and All Apologies.
Paul Weller - Wild Wood: released 6th September 1993
The Modfather released his second solo album, which included the great title track and the stunning opener, Sunflower.
Meat Loaf - Bat Out of Hell 2: Back Into Hell: released 14th September 1993
The follow-up to the classic 1977 album was as big as its predecessor, going six times platinum in the UK alone. It gave birth to the enormous hit I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).
Pet Shop Boys - Very: released 20th September 1993
Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe's third studio album featured the singles Go West, Yesterday When I Was Mad and Can You Forgive Her?
James - Laid: released 27th September 1993
The Manchester band's fifth album contained the classic title track and was produced by super-knob twiddler Brian Eno.
Pearl Jam - Vs.: released 19th October 1993
Eddie Vedder's grunge heroes released the acclaimed follow up to Ten, which included Go, Daughter and Animal.
The Lemonheads - Come On Feel The Lemonheads: released 12th October 1993
Evan Dando followed up the massive hit It's A Shame About Ray with his sixth album that contained the hit Into Your Arms.